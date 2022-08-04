"Tom Brady does a great job of fumbling the ball" - Shannon Sharpe wildly states TB12 cares more about his body than the team

Tom Brady has officially turned 45. He's still playing at an elite level, which is impressive for anyone over 40. At this juncture, it's not crazy to think that he can be the oldest quarterback to ever play in the league by the time he retires.

Despite it being his birthday, not all the comments coming his way were complimentary. Shannon Sharpe took the opportunity to call the legendary quarterback out, saying this on Undisputed:

"And now at this juncture of his career, if he can just avoid the big hit, if he can just avoid the freak scale where he doesn't see the blindside or somebody whips and he gets hit in the back. Or, you know, he fumbles the ball. But Tom does a great job of fumbling the ball."

Sharpe seems to believe that Brady would rather fumble than take a serious hit from a defender that is probably half his age:

"Nah, I'm not gonna give you a shoulder to not dislocate my shoulder. As long as he doesn't have a knee injury that sets him out for an extended period of time."

He went on to add that Brady plays smart, and that he takes care of himself by avoiding major injuries. For that reason, Sharpe sees the quarterback playing at least a couple more seasons.

"I really believe that with the way the rules are set up and the way he plays the game. You're getting the ball out ultra quick, which limits the defense opportunity to put a hit on him. I really believe he can play 46, which would be next year. Be 24, yeah, you playful. Yeah, yeah, yeah, he gonna play too. So you play two more seasons."

At some point, age has to catch up with Brady, but that still might be a while away.

Why did Tom Brady come out of retirement?

There are a lot of theories as to why the future first ballot Hall of Famer might have decided to come out of retirement, and nobody truly knows why except maybe the former Patriot himself and those around him.

East Bay Chris @EastBayChris This fake retirement thing really is good stuff, @TomBrady . Thanks for paving the way for me. We really are two men of similar ilk, following a similar life journey. This fake retirement thing really is good stuff, @TomBrady. Thanks for paving the way for me. We really are two men of similar ilk, following a similar life journey.

However, many theories make a lot of sense. One popular theory is that the news of Tom Brady retiring was incorrectly reported. The quarterback didn't make the initial announcement.

Tom Brady at a Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp

In this case, the quarterback decided to retire so as not to embarrass the NFL reporters he likely has a good relationship with. 40 days later, he's back like he never left.

Greg Auman @gregauman Video: “Everyone here loves Rob,” Tom Brady says when asked about Rob Gronkowski’s retirement. Video: “Everyone here loves Rob,” Tom Brady says when asked about Rob Gronkowski’s retirement. https://t.co/xmZd6NUneH

Another popular theory is that he wants to go out on top. He truly has nothing left to prove, but ending on a high note rather than a premature playoff exit is tantalizing.

