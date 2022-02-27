Tom Brady shares a heartfelt message to celebrate 13th anniversary with Gisele Bundchen

Despite not making the playoffs, Tom Brady has had quite the eventful offseason. First, there was that tiny, insignificant news about him retiring from the game of football.

This was followed by rumors that the three-time NFL MVP may possibly return as soon as next season to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers again... or the 49ers... or the Broncos.

Brady is now celebrating his 13th anniversary with supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen. The seven-time also Super Bowl champion posted on Twitter in dedication to his wife.

"13 yrs ago, we both said 'I do' & you have been the best thing that ever happened to me. I love you more now than I ever could have imagined. You are the best mother & wife in the world & I am blessed to call you my wife. Te amo muito meu amor," Brady wrote.

Whether he decides to return to the game of football or stay retired, Tom Brady certainly still has several endeavors ahead of him.

And about that whole retirement thing...

Will Tom Brady return to the NFL in 2022?

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brady and the Buccaneers made the playoffs with a record of 13-4, which was good enough for second place in the NFC. After defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round, the team lost 30-27 to eventual Super Bowl champions the Los Angeles Rams.

Unlike many quarterbacks who retire due to inefficient play, the GOAT may have had his best career at the age of 44. He finished the 2021-2022 NFL season throwing for 5,316 passing yards, 43 touchdowns and only 12 interceptions.

He was also the NFL MVP runner-up, falling only to Aaron Rodgers, who has now won the award four times, good for second all-time (Peyton Manning has five).

With someone as competitive as the former All-Pro quarterback, many have speculated that it would be difficult for Tom Brady to leave the sport at (arguably) the top of his game.

To add fuel to the fire, just hours before Super Bowl LVI, the GOAT tweeted out a photo of the calendar on his phone that sent him a reminder of the date and time of the Super Bowl, to which the Super Bowl champion had one response:

"Sh**..."

Stay tuned as the new league year begins on March 16... and remember the words of Hall of Famer NBA player Kevin Garnett... anything is possible.

