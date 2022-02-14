Tom Brady is still not over the fact he's not playing in Super Bowl 2022

Tom Brady is used to playing in the Super Bowl. So when his team fails to make it, there is a weird feeling for both him and NFL fans who expect him to play in the championship game.

He made 10 Super Bowls in his career and won seven. Whether he makes an 11th remains up for debate as his current retirement does not seem to be set in stone.

Brady remains active on social media following his departure from the game. He sent out a funny, yet also sad tweet Sunday afternoon. The tweet is a picture showing he already had the Super Bowl marked in his calendar.

For some players, this may be seen as a cocky move. Yet for Brady, he knew there was a great shot of him making it again. That is just the way his career went and the expectation he formed.

But all he can do now is sit at home and contemplate if he does indeed want to chase more Super Bowl glory at some point in the future.

Tom Brady stealing headlines before the Super Bowl

The legendary quarterback not being in this year's Super Bowl does not mean he is out of the headlines. His status remains in question because he continually refuses to rule out a potential return one day.

The conclusion of the Super Bowl will begin an offseason that could see star quarterbacks all over the league switching teams.

If Brady does return, he would either have to stay with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or demand a trade, as he is under contract.

The question is whether he still has the competitive drive to play another season. His reasoning for retirement was to spend more time with his family, as opposed to retiring due to declining abilities.

This recent tweet proves he has a bad taste in his mouth about not being able to compete on the game's highest level this year. It's not likely he truly stepped away from the game and decided to move on entirely.

Seeing two other teams square off could end up being motivation for a return.

His Twitter account will be one to monitor during the game itself as fans search for more clues about his ultimate intentions.

