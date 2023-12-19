Tom Brady highlights how Christian McCaffrey won his respect during ‘low point’ in NFL icon’s career

Both Tom Brady and Christian McCaffrey have experience in leading the league in their respective positions and their experience played a factor in their interaction last season. Speaking on the Let's Go! podcast, McCaffrey detailed why he didn't ask for a picture with No. 12 last season, which won the respect of the retired quarterback. Here's how Brady described the interaction as it happened:

“Last time we played, you and I, it was Week [14] last year. You guys completely dominated us and the thing I remember that day is the NFL afterward posted a video after the game of all the guys... coming up to me... and taking pictures with me."

Brady went on, thanking McCaffrey for holding off on the picture request:

"It was like a bunch of fishermen on the dock taking pictures with the prize tuna they caught. I just appreciate you not asking for a picture that day. It was kind of a low point in my career.”

Christian McCaffrey responded with an explanation as to why he didn't ask for one:

“Obviously, there's all that admiration but part of me is like I know how what he’s thinking right now because I know how he thinks. I've been in those shoes where you get your ass kicked, and I've walked right off the field if I'm pissed off. ... So I get it and then I went up and I just said hi, and I was like 'I'm just gonna keep it short and simple.'”

Recapping Tom Brady's final season

Tom Brady at Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

While most of the quarterback's years ended with celebration, No. 12's final season ended in blowout fashion against Dak Prescott. That said, for all of the ways final years have been known to go, one last playoff push was fitting for the most accomplished quarterback of all time.

The quarterback went 8-8 in 16 games that he finished, winning the NFC South and clinching a playoff spot in his final season. He threw for 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions in a year that felt different than all of his other performances.

Throughout the season, doubts lingered about Tom Brady's commitment level to the sport with an upcoming 10-year deal with FOX locked in, a divorce, and repeated absences during practice for personal reasons. In his age-45 season, despite failing to go out on top, the quarterback still managed to set a bar that could linger for decades.

