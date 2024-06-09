Tom Brady highlights using AI help for upcoming $375,000,000 broadcaster job with Fox

Tom Brady conquered the gridiron with the help of several teammates throughout his 20+ year career. As the seven-time Super Bowl champion gears up to pick up the microphone in his new job as the broadcaster, Brady is getting help from cutting-edge AI technology.

Cisco a tech company was hosting their seminar in Las Vegas and on Saturday a special guest joined the tech enthusiasts at the Allegiant Stadium home of the Las Vegas Raiders. On the second day of the seminar, Tom Brady highlighted the use of AI in his life, especially after signing a mammoth $375 million contract for 10 years with Fox Sports. As per BizTech Magazine Brady said:

“I’m about to start my broadcasting career on Fox, and I’m using AI in the preparation for that so I can better understand the matchups, the plays, and different situations that come up in the game.”

The former New England Patriots shot caller is known for his encyclopedic knowledge of football, however, even he isn’t shying away from getting more help before he begins his new job on September 9 broadcasting the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Chicago Bears.

Tom Brady impresses with his work ethic

It is not just the new-age tech of AI that Tom Brady is employing in his preparation for the broadcaster job. Fellow Fox Sports presenter Colin Cowherd revealed last week that Brady is also employing good old-fashioned hard work too.

“Brady's putting in a lot of hours," Cowherd said. "I don't keep track of it, but sometimes I will see somebody in the building."

"I'll say, ‘What's that?’ And they're like, ‘Oh, Tom's in the building today. And I'm like, ‘It was like the seventh time.’ Everything is big with Tom.”

Tom Brady’s sheer hard work has already impressed one GM in the NFL and Brady is preparing to impress many more GMs and fans as he ventures into the next chapter of his NFL career.

