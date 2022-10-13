"Just complain to the refs like I do" - Tom Brady has hilarious advice to deal with bad refereeing

It often seems like Tom Brady and his teams, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this time around, get the benefit of a few timely calls. Some of these are quite controversial. Regardless of who benefits from it, many in and around the NFL feel like the quality of refereeing is on a steady decline.

Referees have often inserted themselves into games at key moments and sometimes directly influence the outcome. In a press conference, Brady was asked about the refereeing.

Tom Brady was asked about the challenges of officiating NFL games.



He made sure to sneak this into his answer for the haters: “When they don’t go your way, just complain to the refs like I do.” 🤣



Tom Brady was asked about the challenges of officiating NFL games. He made sure to sneak this into his answer for the haters: “When they don’t go your way, just complain to the refs like I do.” 🤣https://t.co/ZQt12mUvNV

Brady gave his answer, but was sure to drop a joke about him getting so many calls over the years:

"Listen I don't think anyone's trying to scheme anyone out of that or it's just the way sports are you just I miss throws reference calls, you know, but we tried to the best we can do and we're gonna go your way just complain to the refs like I do so."

The referees have come under fire for poor roughing the passer calls, namely one that gave Brady and the Buccaneers a new set of downs to seal a key divisional victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Does Tom Brady get an inordinate amount of calls?

It's true that the NFL wants to protect quarterbacks more than other positions. It's their money makers and they're the one position that can really make or break a team.

As a result, quarterbacks get more calls than other positions. No other position has a penalty for hitting them in so many different, illegal ways.

Brady is and has been probably the most prominent player at that position for two decades now. It makes sense that he'd get a lot of calls.

However, there's also a perception issue here. He is getting a lot of calls, but is that because he is who he is, or is it because he's a prominent player with decades of games played?

Super Bowl LV

NFL fans see him get a call because everyone watches his games and the refs want to protect his position. It's more about what position he plays and how long he's played than the refs going out of their way to help him win games.

It may seem like that sometimes, like against the Falcons or with the Tuck Rule, but it's probably not the reality, though that won't convince his most arduous detractors.

