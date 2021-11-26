"I'm looking forward to the time when I'm done playing football" - Tom Brady hints at NFL retirement once again

When Tom Brady was drafted in 2000 by the New England Patriots, the world was completely different than what it is today. There was no Facebook, IG, Twitter, or other social media outlets.

The internet was in its infancy stages, with AOL dial-up being the choice for many (feel free to Google AOL for more information for those born after 2005).

This helps put into perspective how long Tom Brady has been a part of the NFL. The seven-time Super Bowl champion recently had the one and only Oprah Winfrey on as a guest on his "Let's Go" podcast.

During the interview, Winfrey and Brady talked about Brady's future plans.

Tom Brady hints at retirement in interview with Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey is a billionaire philanthropist, actress, and author. But for many, the name Oprah Winfrey is very synonymous with the term talk-show host.

Winfrey became the queen of television as the host of "The Oprah Winfrey Show" for 25 seasons from 1986-2011.

So when Tom Brady was asking her questions on his podcast, you know it wasn't long before the queen of all talk shows quickly turned the tables and became the interviewer.

One of the first topics Brady spoke on was something that he looked forward to in the near future.

"Thanksgiving there’s a lot to be thankful for. But you only get about four hours to enjoy it. Practice usually ends about 1 or 2 pm, you eat about 3:30 and then you’re getting ready for the next day of practice. And then same thing with Christmas. So, you know, I’m looking forward to the time when I’m done playing football so that I can have some of those more normal holidays that I had growing up, that were important where the family’s all together."

Tom Brady has played for a total of 22 NFL seasons, with this current season being the 22nd. Can he remain healthy enough to stick around for at least a few more years?

How many more years will Tom Brady play in the NFL?

Earlier this season, on an episode of Tommy and Gronk, a web series featuring Brady and his tight end compadre Rob Gronkowski, the Buccaneers quarterback spoke on playing until the age of 50.

Here is what he had to say:

""I think I can, I think it is a yes. Can Tom Brady play 'til 50? Like, 50 years old? Fifty. I don't find it so difficult. Plus, in Florida, it's kind of a retiree state."

So, there you have it. Brady intends to play until the age of 50. If his offensive line keeps him upright as they have so far, this may come to fruition.

