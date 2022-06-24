"Love this confidence after moving to 0-5 all time head to head" - Tom Brady hits back at Josh Allen for throwing shade at him over performance in 'The Match'

Tom Brady and Josh Allen were one half of 'The Match' tournament that took place a couple of weeks ago. The golfing event pitted Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

Prior to the event, all four players exchanged jibes towards the opposing team, with the seven-time Super Bowl champ and Allen the most prominent. Now weeks removed from the golfing event, the pair are still at it. Allen was a guest on Will Compton's podcast Bussin With the Boys and was asked to rate every player's golfing skills.

Allen picked Rodgers as the best, followed by Mahomes, himself, and had Brady way down at the bottom of the list, seemingly in a joking fashion. Nonetheless, the GOAT responded in the best way possible, going after Allen's record against him.

Brady commented on the video, writing:

"Love this confidence after moving to 0-5 all time head to head. This is why Josh will succeed in this league!"

The 44-year-old pointed out that Allen is yet to beat him at all during his footballing career. The Bills QB was quickly made aware that 0-5 isn't solid ground to lodge an attack on the GOAT.

While it is in all liklihood a good-hearted joke between the pair, the 44-year-old will no doubt continue to go after Allen when they meet on the field. Increasing his record against the young QB will only make his dig that much better.

Brady and Buccaneers to look different in 2022/23

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mandatory Minicamp

The Buccaneers will have a different look this upcoming season. Bruce Arians is no longer the head coach and was replaced by the defensive-minded Todd Bowles. The Tampa Bay offense will be without Rob Gronkowski, who announced his second retirement yesterday. Receiver Chris Godwin, still rehabbing his torn ACL, will likely miss a decent chunk of the season.

That leaves Mike Evans, Russell Gage, Scott Miller, Cameron Brate, Breshad Perriman, and running backs Leonard Fournette and Giovani Bernard to carry the load.

With the NFC South essentially theirs for the taking, the Buccaneers are favored to win the division yet again. However, without Gronkowski and Godwin, their true challenge may arise during the playoffs.

They will have a different look, but expect the Buccaneers to be right in the thick of this season's Super Bowl conversation. They're still a strong pack and this year they'll have the addition of a terrific leader in Todd Bowles.

