Tom Brady hypes Aces' A'ja Wilson as WNBA star ties league's 53-point record

Tom Brady, new minority owner of the Las Vegas Aces, congratulated the star player A'ja Wilson after a record-tying perfomance. The superstar WNBA player was in rare form recently, posting a stunning total of 53 points in one game. That's tied for the most in a WNBA game ever.

Brady loved seeing it, as he took to his Instagram story to hype Wilson up after her game.

Tom Brady hyped A'ja Wilson up after scoring 53

He joked that he never scored 53 points in a game and every time he scored, it was for six points, not two or three. Brady joined Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis in buying into the Aces. He then followed suit by buying into the Raiders as a minority owner.

Tom Brady enjoying Aces ownership after A'ja Wilson's explosion

Since he retired and then walked it back once before, many expected that a return was on the way. After purchasing a stake in the Raiders, people predicted that Tom Brady would replace Jimmy Garoppolo as the quarterback and be a player/owner.

Tom Brady owns a lot of teams

However, he shut those rumors down by stating that he was a parent and was looking forward to his ownership roles:

"I'm looking forward to the opportunity ahead with the Raiders and we're in the process of that, along with the other different things I'm a part of professionally and in my personal life. Just spending as much time with my kids as I can and seeing them grow up and support the different things they have going on. That's a very important job and I take them all pretty seriously."

Clearly, he's already having a great time with his involvement in the Las Vegas Aces. He has since also bought into an English soccer team and he already owned a pickleball franchise. Quickly, he's getting very involved in a lot of different sports.

It's unlikely that anyone on those teams will have a record performance like Wilson did anytime soon, though.

