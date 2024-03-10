Tom Brady hypes up interest in $1,500,000,000 start-up's ambitious breakthrough: "LFG"

Tom Brady has been well known to explore other interests outside of his football career, especially since retiring from the NFL. He has started business ventures in a wide range of different categories, including clothing, nutrition, media and investing.

He has also grown his social media presence in recent years, sharing his thoughts on various topics and trending news stories. He was recently at it again on his personal Instagram account.

This time it had to do with the world of science and technology as he commented on a story about the woolly mammoth potentially being brought back from the dead.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brady replied on his IG stories:

"LFG I'm so ready for this."

His post was in response to a major development that was announced by the Pubity account on Instagram. It explained that Colossal Biosciences is nearing a breakthrough in its research and experimentation.

Pubity posted:

"Colossal Biosciences, a startup aiming to revive extinct species like the woolly mammoth, reports progress in reprogramming elephant stem cells, a pivotal step towards its ambitious goal.

"With a valuation of $1.5 billion, the company aims to create a mammoth-like creature by 2028, utilizing advancements in stem cell manipulation.

"This breakthrough could also aid in studying living elephants and understanding their reproductive processes."

This apparently excites Tom Brady, whose signature "LFG" suggests that he would like to see it happen. It's unclear at this point if he is looking to support the start-up's efforts with an investment or if he is just an interested spectator.

If he were looking to buy into the project, he should have plenty of money to give him that option, especially with his new broadcasting contract set to kick in soon.

Tom Brady's broadcasting contract further increases his net worth

Tom Brady's net worth

Tom Brady was known for consistently taking discounts on his contracts with the New England Patriots in order to build a stronger roster around him. While he finally got his massive payday with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, much of his net worth has always grown more from his income off the football field, such as through endorsements and business ventures.

Expand Tweet

The legendary quarterback has grown his net worth to an impressive $300 million just one season after his retirement from the NFL, according to Forbes, making him one of the richest players ever.

That number is likely to continue growing with his record-breaking broadcasting contract scheduled to start in the 2024 NFL season. The deal will pay him $375 million over the next 10 years, making him the highest-paid broadcaster ever, despite never calling an official game yet.