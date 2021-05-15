Tom Brady Injury Update: QB reveals the severity of his knee injury

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has revealed new details about the knee injury that bothered him throughout last season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback told the Hodinkee Radio Podcast it was something he was constantly dealing with. Brady said:

“Every week I was kind of tending to my knee, and I thought I would love to see a season where I can focus on some other strength stuff that I want to do, some other technique stuff where I’m not just focused on protecting my knee all the time,”

Despite the knee issue, Brady started every game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. After their Super Bowl victory, the veteran quarterback knew he had to do something about the injury. Brady revealed:

“I had a pretty serious knee surgery this offseason, which is the first surgery I’ve had in about 12 years. I was really interested to see how it was going to go, because last year it just took a lot.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers play-caller tore his ACL in Week 1 of the 2008 NFL season but hasn't suffered another serious knee injury since.

Tom Brady is on the road back to full recovery

Brady was seen wearing a knee brace while rehabbing this offseason. The quarterback shed more light on his recovery process, saying:

“So It’s been pretty intense this offseason from that standpoint because it’s been six and a half weeks that I’ve been dealing with the rehab process.”

“The season went pretty long, obviously into February. It’s just now that I’m starting to feel like the offseason is happening. And I’m going to blink my eyes and the offseason is going to be over,” he added.

The Buccaneers anticipate having him back to throwing the ball next week, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. The team will be hoping to have Brady back to full fitness for their Thursday Night Football opener at home against the Dallas Cowboys on September 9.

