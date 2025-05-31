Tom Brady issues challenge to $95,000,000 worth rapper ahead of Fanatics Games faceoff

Tom Brady has been hitting the golf course more often ever since retiring from the NFL. The legendary quarterback recently issued a challenge to rapper DJ Khaled, who is worth $95 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, ahead of their clash at the Fanatics Games event in New York next month.

Khaled initially began the war of words on Friday, when he posted a video on his Instagram story, calling out Brady.

"You've got to give Brady his love and respect, but this ain't the NFL… this is Fanatics Fest," Khaled said in the video.

A few hours later, Brady reposted Khaled's Instagram story on his, issuing a playful challenge for the rapper.

"You have to do a ‘Tom’s the Best’ remix after I dominate this competition,” Brady wrote on his IG story in response to Khaled, while pairing his "All I Do Is Win" track as background music.

Image via tombrady Instagram

The Fanatics Games event will pit 50 celebrities and athletes against 50 fans across eight athletic challenges.. The competition will be held at the Javits Center in Manhattan from June 20 to 22.

The challenges at the Fanatics Games include football, soccer, basketball, baseball, hockey, golf, a WWE entrance, and a UFC punching challenge. Brady and Khaled are likely to face off in the golfing competition.

Tom Brady recently played golf with country music star Morgan Wallen

Former NFL star Tom Brady - Source: Imagn

Last week, Tom Brady shared the golf course with country music singer Morgan Wallen. The NFL icon uploaded a video of the same on his YouTube channel.

However, toward the end of the video, Brady FaceTimed one of his sons to tell him that he got his "a** kicked" by Wallen on the course.

Brady has been hitting the golf course regularly since hanging up his cleats in February 2023. In May last year, Brady challenged his NFL rival, Peyton Manning, where the two iconic QBs were joined by golf legends Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods.

It will be interesting to see how Brady fares against DJ Khaled at the Fanatics Games next month.

