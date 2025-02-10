Tom Brady, Jason Kelce, Nick Foles criticize Super Bowl refs’ controversial OPI call vs Eagles’ AJ Brown

Philadelphia Eagles icon Jason Kelce and other NFL figures had something to say after Super Bowl referees called a controversial offensive pass interference against A.J. Brown over Kansas City Chiefs' defender Trent McDuffie. As Jalen Hurts tried to complete a fourth down, he threw a long pass to Brown, who caught the ball for a big gain.

However, there was a flag thrown and the referees marked an offensive pass interference. Brown was seen touching McDuffie's mask right before he caught the ball, which raised plenty of eyebrows among fans.

Jason Kelce didn't like what he saw from referees, as the catch would have put the Eagles closer to the end zone. He used a gift to share his desire: let the guys play.

Kelce wasn't the only one criticizing the decision, as another former Super Bowl champion with the NFC East franchise, Nick Foles, shared a similar sentiment.

"Let the guys play! Come on. Great throw and catch," the former quarterback said.

During the broadcast, NFL legend Tom Brady criticized the call, saying the same both Kelce and Foles said.

"Let the players play. I don't like that call."

This play drew many reactions from around the NFL, and these three weren't the only ones who expressed disagreement with the call.

Stephen A. Smith, Skip Bayless, Robert Griffin III and more criticized referees over OPI call against Eagles

Besides Jason Kelce, Tom Brady and Nick Foles, analysts were unhappy with the early call. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith and former Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III also took to social media to call out referees over a play that could have greatly benefited Philadelphia.

"Oh come on! You cannot call that pass interference call vs AJ Brown. That is just awful. So this is the kind of game it’s gonna be? Damn!" Smith wrote.

"GOTTA LET THEM PLAY ON THAT ONE!!! That’s not offensive pass interference!" Griffin wrote.

Skip Bayless also jumped on that train, sending a more intense message and calling the Kansas City Chiefs cheaters.

"NOOOOOOOOOO. THAT DIDN'T RATE OFFENSIVE PASS INTERFERENCE. LOOKS LIKE THE REFS GOT THE MEMO: KC CHEATS WIN," Bayless emphatically tweeted.

Fortunately, the Eagles found the end zone a couple of drives later, with a Jalen Hurts' one-yard touchdown after a terrific 28-yard catch from Jahan Dotson. The Eagles took the first lead of the game, making fans dream about the Super Bowl LIX.

