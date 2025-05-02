Tom Brady joins Carlos Sainz for sea-side golf session ahead of Miami GP

Tom Brady joined Carlos Sainz for a seaside golf session ahead of the Miami Grand Prix. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is enjoying his retirement. He's also an avid golfer and often plays the sport.

On Thursday, Williams Racing shared some pictures on Instagram of Tom Brady and Spanish motorsport racing driver Carlos Sainz. The duo hit some golf shots in Miami, Florida, on a scenic seaside golf course. Williams Racing wrote in the caption:

"Swingin’ into Miami Grand Prix weekend"

Tom Brady and Carlos Sainz both wore comfortable outfits for the golf outing, donning matching black outfits.

Brady wore black shorts and a matching polo T-shirt paired up with white shoes, while the Formula One driver for Williams styled a black T-shirt paired with brown short pants, pairing it with white shoes and a blue cap. In one of the snaps, Brady was seen driving a golf cart while Sainz was enjoying a ride in the passenger seat.

Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz is preparing for the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix 2025, which is scheduled from May 2 to 4.

Tom Brady celebrates his parents' 56th wedding anniversary

On April 19, Brady celebrated his parents, Galynn Patricia Brady and Tom Brady Sr.'s wedding anniversary. He posted a few snaps of his parents from their wedding day along with a sweet caption. He expressed his gratitude for the constant support of his parents in his career, writing:

"56 years ago in Browerville, MN … Happy Anniversary to the most incredible parents anyone could ask for ❤️ Over the years, you’ve shown our whole family what it truly means to build a life of love, laughter and faith. You’ve taught us how to support one another, how to grow together, and how to face life’s challenges.

"We’re endlessly grateful for everything you’ve done and continue to do for us. Thank you for being the heart of our family. Here’s to 56 amazing years—and many more to come!" he added.

Brady's parents tied the knot on April 19, 1969. The NFL star is the youngest of four siblings. He has three siblings — Maureen, born in 1970; Julie, born in 1974, and Nancy, born in 1976. Tom was born in 1977.

