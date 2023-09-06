Tom Brady joins Delta Airlines: $300,000,000 worth seven-time Super Bowl champion announces new partnership

Since retiring from the NFL, it seems that Tom Brady is busier than ever. In the last few months he has invested in several professional sports teams, is running his TB12 brand and is gearing up for a $375 million role with FOX next year.

On Wednesday, Brady's newest career endeavor took off, literally. Brady, who has a net worth of $300 million, has partnered with Delta Airlines.

He will be a strategic adviser for the company. He and Delta CEO Ed Bastian announced the news together. Delta Airlines will use Brady's qualities as a successful leader to help grow the brand.

“I am grateful to be joining the Delta family, a company I have loved and respected for years," Tom Brady said.

"Growing up with a mother as a flight attendant, I have always admired the people that make seamless air transportation possible. Throughout my career, my teammates and I flew Delta countless times, spending hours traveling for some of the most important games of our lives, even celebrating Super Bowl wins on the plane.

"Those championship teams were built off of great leadership and a commitment to excellence, and Delta certainly shares those qualities. Now, alongside Ed and the Delta team, I look forward to playing my part to continue the company’s success.”

Tom Brady will have input on employee training and teamwork exercises. He will also be involved in Delta's brand marketing and customer engagement. Brady's role as a community ambassador will essentially make him the face of the brand.

Tom Brady's son, Ben, will not be following in his footsteps

Tom Brady has said in the past that he encourages his children's athletic and other endeavors, no matter what. Last year, he said that while his oldest son Jack played football, he knew that lacrosse was actually his favorite sport.

Now, his son Ben, whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen is beginning his own football journey. However, he won't be leading the offense at quarterback, instead, he will be playing tight end.

Brady and Jim Gray debuted this season's first episode of the "Let's Go" podcast earlier this week. The seven-time Super Bowl champion said that his 13-year-old son wants to be 'just like Gronk.'

He said that he called his former longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski, and told him the news. He, of course, was thrilled to hear of the younger Brady's plans.