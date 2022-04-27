Tom Brady, Julian Edelman, and Rob Gronkowski spotted wearing Patriots gear

Three former New England Patriots stars were spotted together wearing the Patriots' gear - Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, and Julian Edelman.

brianna pirre @bsp_13 what the heck is going on here what the heck is going on here https://t.co/SNLfdtRa4y

This has caused some confusion among, and speculation from, some fans. It seemed odd at first.

Brady is currently a Buccaneer, Gronkowski is a free-agent who just played for the Buccaneers, and Edelman has been retired from the game of football for over a year now. The three are rumored to be starring in an upcoming film.

Brady will be a co-producer and star in a movie with Jane Fonda and Sally Fields called '80 for Brady'. It is a football-themed road trip movie about four Patriots' fans who travel to watch Super Bowl LI, especially to see Brady play.

Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field will all star in the film, which is directed by Kyle Marvin, and is based on a true story.

Alan Baltes @alanbaltes @TomBrady



openvideoauditions.blogspot.com/2022/04/open-v…



#TomBrady

#Goat

#80forBrady @Autograph Seven time Superbowl champion quarterback Tom Brady is producing the upcoming feature film “80 for Brady” under the banner of his newly formed production company 199 production. Details are now posted at the following: @TomBrady @Autograph Seven time Superbowl champion quarterback Tom Brady is producing the upcoming feature film “80 for Brady” under the banner of his newly formed production company 199 production. Details are now posted at the following:openvideoauditions.blogspot.com/2022/04/open-v…#TomBrady#Goat#80forBrady

In a picture that was posted on Edelman's Instagram story, Brady and Gronkowski appear to be wearing shirts from the Patriots’ famous 34-28 Super Bowl LI victory. They also appeared to be wearing Patriots' uniform's pants.

According to the Boston.com article where the picture of the three is given, there was a post on Reddit where Edelman was seen talking to Brady with the word “reunion."

Edelman could potentially be itching for a comeback with the possibilty of joining the Buccaneers.

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, and Julian Edelman have won three Super Bowls together

New England Patriots practice session

The trio of Brady, Gronk, and Edelman have gained an insurmountable amount of success. The three have played as teammates in New England from 2010-2018 and, in that span, they have won three Super Bowls together.

Gronkowski and Edelman have been two of Brady's biggest targets during his 22 seasons in the league. Edelman has 580 catches for 6,311 yards and has scored 41 touchdowns in 127 games with Tom Brady in his career.

Brady has a passer rating of 103.8 for 41,120 yards, 316 touchdowns and 75 interceptions in 141 games with Rob Gronkowski in his career.

While Brady remains a Buccaneer, Gronkowski is a free-agent and is undecided on whether or not to return to the Buccaneers this season. Edelman retired following the 2020 season.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat