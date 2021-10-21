Tom Brady just two touchdown passes away from almost unbreakable NFL record

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's longevity alone is an accomplishment worth praising. He is in his 22nd season in the NFL and owns almost every quarterback record there is.

On Sunday, the future Hall of Famer will almost certainly achieve something that's never been done before. Brady is just two passing touchdowns away from a total of 600.

He is one of four members of the elite 500 passing touchdown club, which includes only Drew Brees (571), Peyton Manning (539) and Brett Favre (508). With two more passing touchdowns, he'll be in a league of his own.

Tom Brady continues to set the benchmark

The veteran signal-caller is not the most athletic player, nor is he the fastest. He doesn't even have the strongest arm. But his football IQ, unparalleled preparation, pure determination and excellent pocket presence give him the edge over every other quarterback that has played in the NFL.

Of course, landing in Tampa Bay, fully complemented by talented wide receivers like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown, and tight end Rob Gronkowski was a dream scenario for Brady.

That being said, in his last three seasons with the New England Patriots, Brady still averaged 28 touchdown passes. He has never thrown fewer than 20 touchdown passes in a season when he has started at least 15 games.

Brady previously mentioned that he wants to play until he is 45 years old. That means if he retires at the end of the 2022/2023 season, Tom Brady has a realistic chance of ending his career with at least 650 total touchdown passes.

This incredible feat will be hard to beat, especially in today’s modern NFL, where teams want mobile quarterbacks to lead their offense. Once these quarterbacks lose their mobility due to age, teams will likely move on from them.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Tom Brady vs. Justin Fields is the largest age difference between starting QBs ever. wp.me/pbBqYq-c4hU Tom Brady vs. Justin Fields is the largest age difference between starting QBs ever. wp.me/pbBqYq-c4hU

It’s one thing to have a long career, but Tom Brady has also enjoyed a very prosperous NFL career. It’s hard to argue that there has even been a quarterback better than Brady.

Tom Brady said he wants to play until he’s at least 45. But he could easily delay retirement and play football until he’s 50. Who’s going to stop him?

