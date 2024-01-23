Tom Brady labels Deebo Samuel’s injury scare a potentially ‘tremendous loss’ as 49ers sweat on WR’s availability

Deebo Samuel injured his shoulder in the San Francisco 49ers playoff win, and Tom Brady believes that could play a huge role in the NFC Championship Game. He's reportedly 50/50 to play in the game, and it could completely change the outlook.

Samuel is a valuable asset to the offense, and his absence leaves a pretty glaring hole. In a few games recently where he's gone out of the game, the offense has struggled.

Brady said on his Let's Go podcast:

“I don't know if Deebo [Samuel] is gonna play and that's a tremendous loss, if he's not out there, in terms of production.”

It's no secret that Brock Purdy has seen a dip in production without Samuel in the lineup. Last week, the offense was not operating very well until the final drive after Samuel left.

Deebo Samuel is questionable

It nearly resulted in a huge upset at the hands of the Green Bay Packers. They survived and advanced to host the championship, but they can't afford to struggle again.

With the red-hot Detroit Lions coming to town, the team needs their well-oiled offense to show up. Unfortunately, that seems to truly hinge on whether or not Samuel is in the lineup. Brady certainly believes it does.

Latest on Deebo Samuel's injury status for Championship Sunday vs Lions

The San Francisco 49ers dodged a bit of a bullet with Deebo Samuel. He did not fracture his shoulder. If he had done that, there'd be no chance of him returning to action at all this year.

However, that's where the good news stops for now. ESPN reporter Adam Schefter said:

"49ers consider it '50-50' as to whether wide receiver Deebo Samuel will be able to play in Sunday night’s NFC championship game vs. the Lions due to the shoulder injury he suffered vs. the Packers, per source."

They will continue to monitor him throughout the whole week. Knowing Samuel and since he knows the stakes of the game, he's going to do his best to suit up.

He may be hobbled and a reinjury (which is technically what happened last time) could occur, but he will do everything in his power to be on the field trying to get his 9ers back to the Super Bowl.