Tom Brady lauds Blackpink for stunning hospitality at sold-out Metlife Stadium concert

Tom Brady is enjoying life after giving so much to football. He spent more than half his life playing the highly physical game when you count his days at the University of Michigan. With nothing left to prove, he is making the most of his time by becoming a dad to his children: Jack, Benjamin, and Vivian.

That’s why he is taking them to beach vacations and African trips. The seven-time Super Bowl winner recently took his daughter to a Blackpink concert. After spending time with them, he and Vivian thanked the South Korean girl group.

Tom Brady and his daughter Vivian met Blackpink off stage

Brady shared a photo of him, Vivian, her friend, and Blackpink on Instagram. He jokingly captioned the photo:

“New gig in retirement”

The three-time NFL Most Valuable Player thanked Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa for their hospitality and kindness.

Tom Brady posts a photo with his daughter, Vivian, and the girl group Blackpink. (Image credit: Tom Brady on Instagram)

YG Entertainment founded Blackpink in August 2016. Their musical genre is a fusion of Korean pop, hip-hop, electronic dance music (EDM), and trap. Their famous hits include Shut Down, Pink Venom, How You Like That, Kill This Love, DDU-DU DDU-DU, and As If It’s Your Last.

Tom Brady and Vivian attended their concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, part of the North American leg of Blackpink’s Born Pink World Tour. Pop Base spotted the 23-season NFL veteran in attendance, to which he responded:

“This is the most “dad takes his daughter and her friends to a concert” picture ever taken 😂😂😂”

The New England Patriots legend enjoys life away from the grind during football season. He attends parties with A-list celebrities and invests the fortune he earned as an NFL quarterback.

Tom Brady balancing time between fatherhood and business

Spotrac estimates that Brady earned $332.9 million in career earnings. That amount does not include the money he pulled from sponsorships and endorsements.

While that’s already much money, he continues to build his business empire via the TB12 Sports and the Brady Brand clothing line. He also spreads wealth onto sports teams like the Las Vegas Aces and Birmingham City FC.

Tom Brady also has a ten-year, $375 million broadcasting deal with Fox Sports waiting in the wings. The original plan was to have him as their lead analyst during NFL coverages after his retirement. However, he requested a delay to spend more time with his children.

In an interview with The Associated Press last June, Brady shared that being a dad is his priority. He said:

“In the short term, it’s being there for my children, being the best dad I can be, and being as present as I can with them.”

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback also wants his children to enjoy their school vacation but not cram in preparing for the coming school year.