WATCH: Tom Brady appears to be awkward when Charles Barkley asks about $375 million FOX deal

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers appeared on the TNT show Inside the NBA alongside Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who joined the show to promote Capital One's The Match. The golfing matchup has Brady and Rodgers facing quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes next month.

The Buccaneers quarterback fooled around with TNT NBA analyst Charles Barkley about being the lowest-paid among those high-profile quarterbacks.

However, during the interview, Barkley asked the Tampa Bay quarterback about his 10-year, $375 million-dollar deal with Fox, saying:

“Tom, number one, if you’re worried about being the lowest-paid guy, why don’t you just quit, retire again and go to TV? I hear you got some change coming your way.”

The three-time NFL MVP responded after what seemed to be some awkward laughing, saying:

“All in due time, I think you guys are doing just fine yourselves.”

Afterward, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback changed the subject rather quickly, talking about his dinner with another TNT NBA analyst Shaquille O'Neal:

“Speaking of that, I love your guys’ show. I told Shaq when I had dinner with him… The best camaraderie, I think everybody in television tries to emulate what you do, so keep it up. It’s like a very dysfunctional Thanksgiving family dinner. You guys are doing very well.”

Once the former New England Patriots signal-caller calls it a career, he'll join Fox's top play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt in the network's number one NFL broadcasting booth.

Tom Brady entering his 23rd NFL season in 2022

The QB w/ the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The quarterback initially retired this offseason in February, only to unretire in March to return to the Buccaneers for his third season with the team and his unprecedented 23rd overall.

He and Tampa Bay were eliminated by the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the playoffs last year after winning the Super Bowl in the 2020 season.

The 44-year-old is set to become the only quarterback in NFL history to start a game after turning 45 when the season begins in September. We'll see how long the 15-time Pro Bowl quarterback will play this season, uncertain if it's his last season.

