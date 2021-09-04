"Tom Brady looks like he's 25" - Buccaneers QB coach gives warning to the rest of the NFL

Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl last season, but according to his quarterbacks coach, he’s set to have an even better performance this year.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen believes the defending world champions are set to exceed last season's play.

Christensen told Carmen Vitali of Buccaneers.com:

“I’m excited about this year. I really think we’re gonna be better.”

The Bucs QB coach elaborated on why he thinks that the offense and Brady will play better this season.

“It’s all been better, everything’s been better, him (Brady) with the receivers, everything is better than this time last year,” Christensen said.

He then talked about how good Brady has looked during training camp and the energy he brings to the practice field. While Father Time may be undefeated, Tom Brady is giving him a good fight.

Tom Brady is comfortable in the Bucs team environment

“I’m no Dr. but he looks like a 25-year-old out there bouncing around, he’s enjoying himself and you can tell he’s comfortable.”

Christensen was then asked if there was any chance of complacency after the team won the Super Bowl last season.

“There’s zero chance of complacency, zero. He (Brady) won’t allow it to happen, its not in his being,” the Bucs QB coach added.

During his press conference, Christensen also discussed how Tom Brady had made the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaches better.

“Having Tom around has made everyone better. I just think he’s excited, I'd think that if you haen’t won a Super Bowl, when you get the taste you say: that's good stuff, let’s go try do it again.”

Can Tom Brady play better than he did last season?

In his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady led the franchise to its second Super Bowl victory.

It will be a tall order to expect Brady to repeat that performance, but he does have the same offensive weapons to throw to again in 2021.

The 44-year-old is also not battling a knee injury like he did all of last season. He is not wearing a brace after having knee surgery this offseason, which should help with his mobility and throwing base.

Tom Brady's 2020/21 NFL stats

Games -16

Passing attempts - 610

Completions - 401

Passing yards - 4,633

Touchdowns - 40

Interceptions - 12

Passer rating - 102.2

