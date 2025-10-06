Tom Brady makes his feelings known on Aaron Rodgers' impact on Steelers after failed stint with Jets

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has expressed his view on Aaron Rodgers’ impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rodgers joined the Steelers in June after two uninspiring seasons with the New York Jets.He has since led the Steelers to a 3-1 start this season. His impressive start to the season has drawn praise from fans and analysts alike, the latest being Brady. Commenting on the quarterback’s start to life at Pittsburgh during an NFL Sunday appearance, Brady said:“Beyond impressed. And I think at that age, there's so many other factors that come into play about how to be a great quarterback. And you know, we all want to talk about what happens in the off-season with him, and there's some things that are there's a lot of narratives (retreats), there's a lot of different. It's a little different. But what we know about him on the field is he's a surgical passer. He's got a killer instinct. He's hypercompetitive, and I think he's brought all those things to Pittsburgh.”Rodgers is in his 21st NFL season. Many had expected him to retire after his stints with the Jets. However, the 41-year-old has become the toast of fans and pundits with his incredible start to this season.In four games, the former Super Bowl champion has completed 74 of 108 passes for 786 yards, eight scores, and three interceptions.Another record in the making for Aaron RodgersAn active legend, Aaron Rodgers is on the verge of moving up the list of NFL all-time passing yards leaders.The quarterback is the No. 6 all-time passer in the league’s history with 63,738 yards. But for the Steelers’ ongoing bye week, he would have attempted to overtake the franchise’s legendary quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, in No. 5.Nevertheless, Aaron Rodgers still has enough time on his hand to surpass Big Ben’s 64,088 yards. He will lead the Steelers’ offense to a tough test against a difficult Cleveland Browns’ defense in Week 6.Following that, the team will face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7 before an encounter with Rodgers’ old team, the Green Bay Packers. Pittsburgh’s performance in these games will depend a lot on the quarterback’s ability to maintain his hot form.While there are suggestions on who might replace him at the expiration of his one-year deal with the Steelers, he might yet earn an extension. This, however, will be determined by how well he plays in the coming months.