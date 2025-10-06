  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Tom Brady makes his feelings known on Aaron Rodgers' impact on Steelers after failed stint with Jets

Tom Brady makes his feelings known on Aaron Rodgers' impact on Steelers after failed stint with Jets

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Oct 06, 2025 17:27 GMT
NFL quarterback legends Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady
NFL quarterback legends Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has expressed his view on Aaron Rodgers’ impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rodgers joined the Steelers in June after two uninspiring seasons with the New York Jets.

Ad

He has since led the Steelers to a 3-1 start this season. His impressive start to the season has drawn praise from fans and analysts alike, the latest being Brady. Commenting on the quarterback’s start to life at Pittsburgh during an NFL Sunday appearance, Brady said:

“Beyond impressed. And I think at that age, there's so many other factors that come into play about how to be a great quarterback. And you know, we all want to talk about what happens in the off-season with him, and there's some things that are there's a lot of narratives (retreats), there's a lot of different. It's a little different. But what we know about him on the field is he's a surgical passer. He's got a killer instinct. He's hypercompetitive, and I think he's brought all those things to Pittsburgh.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Rodgers is in his 21st NFL season. Many had expected him to retire after his stints with the Jets. However, the 41-year-old has become the toast of fans and pundits with his incredible start to this season.

In four games, the former Super Bowl champion has completed 74 of 108 passes for 786 yards, eight scores, and three interceptions.

Another record in the making for Aaron Rodgers

An active legend, Aaron Rodgers is on the verge of moving up the list of NFL all-time passing yards leaders.

Ad

The quarterback is the No. 6 all-time passer in the league’s history with 63,738 yards. But for the Steelers’ ongoing bye week, he would have attempted to overtake the franchise’s legendary quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, in No. 5.

Nevertheless, Aaron Rodgers still has enough time on his hand to surpass Big Ben’s 64,088 yards. He will lead the Steelers’ offense to a tough test against a difficult Cleveland Browns’ defense in Week 6.

Following that, the team will face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7 before an encounter with Rodgers’ old team, the Green Bay Packers. Pittsburgh’s performance in these games will depend a lot on the quarterback’s ability to maintain his hot form.

While there are suggestions on who might replace him at the expiration of his one-year deal with the Steelers, he might yet earn an extension. This, however, will be determined by how well he plays in the coming months.

About the author
Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode Akinwumi

Twitter icon

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension

Edited by Kayode Akinwumi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications