On Friday, Antonio Brown shared screenshots of messages he received from Tom Brady when they were teammates on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the messages, the seven-time Super Bowl winner reminded Brown to attend his scheduled psychology appointments.
Brady was a guest on the "IMPAULSIVE" podcast on Tuesday and was asked about those messages made public. He then shared how he has always wanted the best for the former NFL wide receiver and knew he had more to give as a player and a person.
"I mean, I wanted the best for him," Brady said (19:22). "I think I saw a spark in him that I thought if it was put in the right place, how incredible it could be for not just the team he was on, but for his life and what he could accomplish.”
Brady also shared how he advocated for Brown to sign with the Buccaneers.
“We picked him up at the Patriots and he played one game and we released him Friday afternoon," Brady said. "And then there was just a lot of things that were happening in his life that he needed to focus on. And the team decided, the Patriots, said no, ‘We’re not dealing with this.’ (The) league had some issues, and then we ended up going to Tampa. Then he came back after a suspension in Tampa, and I just thought okay if I can help him like I’d love to help him, because he’d help our team, it helps his life, and then, you know, I just again I always root for the best.”
Brady's sentiments showed that he has only wanted the best for his former teammate.
Tom Brady shared advice he gave to Shedeur Sanders after NFL draft slide
Tom Brady understands that being a late-round draft pick doesn't necessarily indicate one's future success. He was drafted at No. 199 by the New England Patriots in 2000.
On Tuesday's episode of the "IMPAULSIVE" podcast, Brady revealed that he texted Shedeur Sanders after the first round on April 24. Brady said he told Sanders to use the draft slide as motivation moving forward.
“Day 2 matters more than the NFL draft," Brady said. "I was 199. Who can speak on it better than me? Use it as motivation. You’re gonna get your chances. Go take advantage of it.”
Sanders was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round at No. 144.
