Tom Brady makes an interesting pick naming his favorite music album of the year

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, just like everyone else on the planet, loves music. People have different tastes, likes and dislikes, but for the 44-year-old, he has given his vote on album of the year.

In a Twitter post, the Buccaneers quarterback ran through the streets, promoting his new Brady Brand RUN (which is a weightless running collection with visible ventilation designed by runners for runners) with a song playing in the background.That song was by none other than King Push, AKA Pusha T. The song was "Dreamin of the Past." The rapper commented on Brady's video and said that the quarterback was listening to the album of the year.

The Buccaneers quarterback responded in kind and said:

"Album of the year! @PUSHA_T"

It appears that the rapper loved that Brady used his song in the background of his video and that the Buccaneers star is equally as happy to promote a song that he really likes.

Tom Brady and the Bucs aiming for better season in 2022

New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In his second season with the franchise, the 44-year-old again led them to the playoffs in the hope of winning back-to-back Super Bowls. After easily getting past the Philadelphia Eagles, they ran into the L.A. Rams who would knock them out of the postseason.

Statistically, the 44-year-old had a superb year and, for many, was the league's MVP. He led Tampa Bay to a 13-4 regular-season record, throwing for a career-high 5,316 passing yards, 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions via Pro-Football Reference.

Heading into what is now his 23rd season, the 44-year-old future Hall of Famer is going to have to fight against the odds to make it further than he did last season.

The NFC South is a reasonably lousy division, with the New Orleans Saints being the only challengers and even that is a stretch. The NFC itself is not stacked with the same kind of talent the AFC has either.

Aside from the Buccaneers, the reigning champions in the L.A. Rams, Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals are realistically the only tough teams the Buccaneers will have to navigate in the playoffs should they make it.

For the Buccaneers quarterback, hunting for ring number eight is a driving force for him, and in 2022, he stands a reasonable chance of giving it a genuine crack.

Will he be able to hoist the Lombardi Trophy one last time as his career potentially comes to a close? Time will tell.

