Tom Brady has a message for former Patriots teammate Danny Amendola upon news of his retirement

Tom Brady has had quite a few notable teammates over the years. That includes Mike Vrabel (current Tennesse Titans coach, which puts into perspective how long the quarterback's career has been), Rodney Harrison, Tedy Bruschi, Ty Law, Adam Vinatieri, Randy Moss, and so many others.

One that might get forgotten, even if looking at wide receiver teammates, is Danny Amendola.

Danny Amendola @DannyAmendola Wouldn’t have it any other way. Wouldn’t have it any other way. https://t.co/DbU0Ubrgkf

Amendola just announced his retirement from the NFL after 13 seasons. He played alongside Brady for five seasons from 2013 to 2017. Across those five seasons, Amendola only recorded 2,383 yards.

Still, he has a relationship with Brady, proven by the fact that the latter shared a message for the retired wide receiver on Instagram, writing:

"What a ride. Congrats on an amazing career DA."

Screenshot via an Instagram story of @tombrady

The future Hall of Famer offered his congratulations to his former teammate. Notably, once again, the legend has outlasted a teammate drafted well after him.

The best pass catchers Tom Brady has had in his career

Danny Amendola may not be considered one of the best wideouts the No. 12 has thrown to, but that's partially because there have been so many good ones.

Brady has played 22 seasons, so there have been quite a few incredible pass catchers. Rob Gronkowski, who recently retired from the NFL, has to be one. Brady and Gronk have been one of the most prolific duos of all time.

Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have only played with the quarterback for two seasons but are also among the league's best wide receivers. They are among the former Patriot's best pass catchers.

Deion Branch earned a Super Bowl MVP award playing with the three-time MVP, so he has to be considered one of the best teammates the quarterback has thrown to.

Troy Brown might have played several positions, but he caught many passes from the Patriots quarterback. He earned a Pro Bowl nod and had three Super Bowl wins in New England.

New England has always been known for adding a random white wide receiver who puts up incredible stats. Wes Welker is the poster boy for that and remains one of the best to catch passes from the Buccaneers starter.

Super Bowl XLVI Wes Welker

Randy Moss is one of the best wide receivers of all time. He may be better known for wearing the purple in Minnesota, but he also played in New England and is arguably the best wideout to ever play with the seven-time Super Bowl winner.

