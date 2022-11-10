“Tom Brady being motivated to ruin the NFL is the real FTX contagion” – Fans believe Bucs QB will be forced to postpone retirement amid $32 billion fallout 

For months, news of Tom Brady's divorce has flooded media outlets. Even speculation that he and Gisele Bundchen were separated and planning to divorce circulated. Now that the two have confirmed their divorce and are no longer a married couple, different aspects of their divorce have come to light.

Recently it was reported that Brady and Bundchen allegedly invested over $600 million in the FTX cryptocurrency. Hoping that would in return make them even more money.

When NFL fans got word that Brady may have possibly made such an investment, their reactions went wild. Recently, the cryptocurrency market has not been profitable. The value of Bitcoin and Dogecoin, for example, continues to fluctuate, causing panic as investments fall. FTX, for example, saw its value fall, causing everyone to lose money on their investment.

Those on Twitter expressed their opinions on the matter, with some wondering why the couple who were very wealthy would invest that much into a risky investment. Others joked that his decision-making led Bundchen to file for a divorce from the quarterback. Others, of course, targeted the quarterback's age, claiming that he will now have to play until he is 50 years old to make up the difference.

Tom Brady is going to have to play until he's 50. When I see things like this, I never understand it. Why are you making such huge risks with $650 million? You are not poor. Why do you need more money so bad that you're investing in crypto?!!

Mekka 💉x4 @ [email protected] @mekkaokereke



But seriously, Tom Brady will be fine. SBF will be fine too. Retail folks? Not so much.



Ouch. Do not take your investment advice from NFL football players, part 12 million. But seriously, Tom Brady will be fine. SBF will be fine too. Retail folks? Not so much. I won't waste time telling folks that watched Luna, Terra, Celsius, and now FTX, to make better choices.

Did QB Tom Brady want to retire when he was 27 years old?

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has credited his success to his "TB12" wellness brand. The quarterback has previously stated that the plans and lifestyles he and his longtime wellness coach Alex Guerrero devised are the primary reasons he can still play at such a high level at the age of 45. He has also stated that the brand is for everyone, whether or not they are professional athletes.

Now, in a new commercial for "TB12", the seven-time Super Bowl champion reveals that he nearly retired from the National Football League when he was just 27 years old. He said that elbow pain at the time almost caused him to call it a career. But now at 45 years old, he is still able to play.

"When I was 27, I almost retired from the game of football because of elbow pain. Now, I’m 45 years old and I’m still here. No matter the age, No matter the obstacle. It’s about how you feel. And about what you do", says Tom.

He continues by saying that age and life obstacles won't stop you, it's all about how you feel. He had only won two Super Bowls at the time, but now has seven and is in his 23rd NFL season.

