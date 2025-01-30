Tom Brady names $30,800,000 all-pro WR he wants to suit up with

NFL legend Tom Brady expressed interest in throwing passes to Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase. The statement marks a shift from his previous assessment of the NFL's top receivers weeks ago.

Brady's comments surfaced during a promotional interview for the upcoming Fanatics Festival. The three-day event will run from June 20-22 at New York City's Javits Center.

On Thursday, Brady responded to news of Chase's festival attendance during a phone interview with Fanatics. His enthusiasm for the $30,800,000 (per Spotrac) all-pro receiver garnered attention.

"I played with a lot of great ones," Brady said. "I wanna throw a few passes to him."

Chase dominated NFL receiving statistics in 2024. He led the league with 127 catches, 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns. This triple crown achievement placed him alongside Cooper Kupp as the only WRs to accomplish this feat since 2021.

Tom Brady's previous take on Ja'Marr Chase vs Justin Jefferson

Tom Brady's latest praise for Ja'Marr Chase contrasts his assessment in December. He previously picked Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson as his preferred target.

"A couple tough choices out there," Brady said on Dec. 11. "I know Ja'Marr Chase, what year he's having, but I'm taking Justin Jefferson."

He praised Jefferson's versatility across all field positions and situations.

The timing coincides with Chase's contract negotiations. Bengals executive Duke Tobin confirmed to the Cincinnati Enquirer on Wednesday that extending Chase's ranks is a top priority.

The market for elite receivers continues to rise. Jefferson's recent four-year $140 million deal ($110 million guaranteed) with Minnesota sets the baseline. The Cowboys matched this with CeeDee Lamb's $136 million extension in August.

Chase's triple crown season strengthens his negotiating position. At just 24 years old, he will play 2025 under a $21.8 million fifth-year option unless extended.

The Bengals face complex roster decisions around Chase's extension. With $49.9 million in cap space, they must address free agents like Tee Higgins. Higgins contributed 73 catches, 911 yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games last season.

Brady's career featured success with various receivers. He elevated numerous talents from Troy Brown and Deion Branch to Randy Moss and Julian Edelman. His interest in Chase arrives as the young star positions himself to reset the wide receiver market.

