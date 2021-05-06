Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady buys a new $6 million boat 

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady made a big investment this offseason, purchasing a Wajer 77 yacht worth $6 million.

The quarterback and his family spent a good amount of time on the water when he was with the New England Patriots. Now that his family lives in Florida, it made sense for the quarterback to get himself a new boat.

Brady and his family spent a lot of time in the Bahamas during the offseason. His new yacht will definitely be great for his family to make new memories. Let's take a look at what Tom Brady's new yacht looks like.

Tom Brady's new Wajer 77

Tom Brady's yacht

Tom Brady already owned a Wajer 55S but was looking to upgrade his yacht. Brady has always loved Wajer yachts. Here's what Brady had to say about Wajer.

Front Office Sports: We saw Tom Brady's $2 million yacht during the SBLV parade, now he's set to upgrade to the $6 million Wajer 77 🛥



➖ Accommodations up to 9, 2 crew

➖ Up to 20 passengers

➖ Water-cooled temperature system

➖ Top speed of 43 mph



(h/t Forbes, (1/2) — Bill Porter (@BMack764) May 3, 2021

"I love what Dries Wajer is doing. When we first started working together, I was able to try-out a Wajer 38, then I got my Wajer 55S, and now I'm looking forward to continuing my 'captainship' on a Wajer 77. Which Dries tells me I'll get before the end of the year."

The video below gives a virtual tour through the Wajer 77:

The Wajer 77 has a master suite that sits in the middle of the yacht. A junior suite in the bow that features a double bed. There's also a port-side guest cabin with a queen-sized bed and a single bed.

Tom Brady used his $2M Wajer 55S for the Bucs Super Bowl parade in February.



But with a new model coming out this year, Brady is upgrading to a 77-foot yacht.



He'll receive his $6M Wajer 77 later this year, which will keep the same name — "Viva a Vida."



(h/t @Forbes) pic.twitter.com/IKkxbS3yKX — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) May 3, 2021

The yacht also has a crew cabin that sleeps two individuals and has a different entrance for more privacy. Each room has its own bathroom. The yacht is jaw-dropping.

Tom Brady is getting himself ready for his retirement. The new yacht will give Tom Brady and his family a nice comfortable place to spend their vacations and weekend trips. Brady had this to say about the Wajer 77:

"I have kids, and we all love being on the water. We spent Christmas and New Year's Eve aboard our Wajer. The Wajer 55S is an amazing boat, and its been amazing for our family."

Even though Tom Brady and his family were in love with their Wajer 55S, he felt the Wajer 77 would be more beneficial.