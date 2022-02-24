Tom Brady's new Hollywood venture puts NFL comeback rumors to bed

Tom Brady announced his retirement following his team's elimination from the NFL postseason. But he never fully shut the door on a return. This still has fans and analysts alike speculating on when and where he could make his return.

Could it be with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Or what about his childhood team, the San Francisco 49ers? All options are on the table when it comes to the rumor mill.

Yet a bit of recent news may put the rumors to rest. Brady is reportedly producing and starring in a movie centered around his legendary Super Bowl comeback against the Atlanta Falcons back when he was with the New England Patriots.

The film itself is a road trip comedy featuring mega-stars such as Jane Fonda and Sally Field. They are part of a group of friends traveling to see the star quarterback in what sounds like a rather interesting concept.

The movie itself sounds fun. But the fact that Brady is in the business of producing films could mean he has finally taken the next step in retirement.

Tom Brady has his focus on other ventures at the moment

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The rumors surrounding a potential NFL return are not coming from the quarterback himself. Instead, analysts and fans have kept them going ceaselessly thanks to social media.

Brady himself has been relatively quiet for weeks, and this news proves he had something in the works for some time. Yet that was likely true even before retirement, given how far along this movie project seems to have gotten.

The Hollywood Reporter @THR Inspired by a true story, #80forBrady tells the story of four best friends and New England Patriots fans who take a life-changing trip to the 2017 #SuperBowl to see their quarterback hero, Tom Brady, play thr.cm/3cZSZpw Inspired by a true story, #80forBrady tells the story of four best friends and New England Patriots fans who take a life-changing trip to the 2017 #SuperBowl to see their quarterback hero, Tom Brady, play thr.cm/3cZSZpw

It is still a possibility that the former Bucs quarterback does make an NFL return. That cannot be ruled out until the moment he says he is officially done. And even then, it will be hard to fully believe him. This is a player who stepped away at the age of 44 not because of declining abilities, but because he wanted to spend more time with family.

Brady is now in the movie-making business, and that is a time-consuming venture. So for those seeking clues about his plans, this may point towards him deciding he truly does enjoy business away from the gridiron.

Safe to say, he won't be taking any hard hits as a quarterback when the game takes place in a movie.

