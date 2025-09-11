Tom Brady and NFL honor 9/11 victims with 2-word tribute

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady marked the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks by resharing the NFL’s memorial post on his Instagram story on Wednesday. His repost highlighted the league’s “NEVER FORGET” message honoring the people who died in 2001.

Ad

Tom Brady reshared the NFL’s IG tribute (Credits: @tombrady Instagram)

The NFL published its tribute across official accounts.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Today, we honor the memory of those who lost their lives on 9/11 and we continue to give back in their honor. #NeverForget #911Day," NFL captioned the post.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The league has observed the date annually since the 2001 season was interrupted after the attacks, postponing games in the immediate aftermath.

Tom Brady settles into second year as a broadcaster

NFL: Washington Commanders at New England Patriots - Source: Imagn

Tom Brady’s memorial post comes during his sophomore year in Fox Sports’ lead broadcast booth. After debuting last season under restrictions linked to his minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, league officials relaxed those limits before the 2025 schedule.

Ad

The change allows him to participate directly in production meetings with coaches and players, routine sessions where broadcasters gather background for game coverage.

He remains barred from team practices. In his first broadcast of the season, media critic Richard Deitsch of The New York Times noted Brady’s increased confidence using the telestrator and his ability to spot penalties in advance.

Fox has positioned Tom Brady again this year under his 10-year, $375 million contract. His assignments include late Sunday afternoon games, Thanksgiving coverage and the NFC playoffs.

Ad

This weekend, he will call the Philadelphia Eagles–Kansas City Chiefs matchup in Fox’s marquee slot, a rematch of last season’s Super Bowl.

Brady has also launched weekly power rankings on Fox Sports platforms, where he listed the defending champion Eagles at No. 1 after Week 1.

"No. 1 has to be the defending champs. They got by without Jalen Carter ... I think he had a cramp? Now, they’re going to look to anchor that defense back in Week 2."

Ad

"Combine that with a crazy offense that plays its best in the biggest moments and a QB that’s very calm under pressure. That combo is going to take you a long way. In order to be the champs, you’ve got to beat the champs, and no one has done that yet."

He credited Buffalo’s comeback against Baltimore for placing the Bills at No. 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.