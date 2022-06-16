Tom Brady hinting at NFL retirement? NFL GOAT admits appetite to compete is 'gonna be gone soon'

For two decades, Tom Brady has been the face of willpower and internal fire over any football circumstances presented. However, after more than two decades, the quarterback has admitted to losing some of his spirit to play on the gridiron. Speaking on the Dan Patrick Show via Yahoo Sports, the quarterback talked about his waning appetite to compete.

"I had the appetite to compete, and it's gonna be gone soon. I mean, there's no doubt about it. I gotta just really appreciate the time I have left, because it's not a lot."

In the interview, Brady also talked about what he expected from his upcoming broadcasting career at FOX. Put simply, he isn't expecting to hit the ground running, putting together award-winning work overnight. Unlike his football playing career, he knows he'll be starting from scratch. Here's how he put it:

“There’s a lot of learning curve ... obviously, it will be a totally new career. It’s a new opportunity for me to try something that I’m going to work really hard to prepare to be as good as I possibly can be, knowing that the day I walk on the set for the first time won’t be my finest moment."

Tom Brady's experience in the 2020s

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Los Angeles Rams

Since the start of 2020, the quarterback's life has been loaded with twists and turns. It started with an early playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans being the signal caller for the Patriots in 2019. Soon after the game, the quarterback decided he was leaving the team. He went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leading many to wonder how he would fare in his first season without Bill Belichick.

It turned out that Brady was able to do just fine, winning a Super Bowl in his first season with the team. In 2020, he posted near career highs in passing touchdowns. 2021 rolled around and the quarterback found a higher regular season gear, trumping his touchdown total from a season ago.

Of course, his season ended a few games earlier than the previous year at the hands of the Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams, but the quarterback still felt it was a good final act. He retired before the Super Bowl. However, he left retirement just six weeks after the initial announcement and returned to the Buccaneers.

Soon after, it was announced that the quarterback had reached a deal with FOX to call football games for the network for ten years following his official retirement. Some expect it to come after 2022, but others expect the wait to be longer. Of course, the ultimate decision lies with Brady.

