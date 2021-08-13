Tom Brady offers Lionel Messi help with iconic laser eyes after hearing about PSG superstar's crypto deal

Earlier this week, Lionel Messi starred in a thrilling episode of 'Stars of Anarchy' when he signed a massive two-year, $41 million contract with Paris Saint-Germain. Messi's deal reportedly includes a $30 million signing-on fee. PSG announced on Thursday that Messi's deal includes cryptocurrency $PSG Fan Tokens.

Lionel Messi took quite a risk by accepting crypto tokens as part of his stratospheric deal. Cryptocurrencies and crypto tokens are volatile, to say the least. They can rise and fall in a matter of minutes.

At the unveiling, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi claimed the world will be shocked by the financial revenues that follow in the wake of Messi's move. It appears the PSG chief was bang on, as the $PSG Crypto coin has more than doubled since Messi signed with the club.

Tom Brady offers his photoshop expertise to Lionel Messi

Tom Brady has made headlines multiple times this offseason for his investment in cryptocurrencies. Brady didn't take long to showcase his knowledge in photoshopping to Lionel Messi.

Two GOATs investing in crypto 💰@tombrady x Lionel Messi 🐐🐐



(📸@TomBrady IG) pic.twitter.com/tKIbcXsrCR — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) August 12, 2021

"Lionel Messi, I can photoshop laser eyes for you!" Brady wrote on Instagram.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB hasn't had the best luck since investing in cryptocurrencies. On June 28, Brady posted this on his Twitter account, "Alright, the laser eyes didn't work. Does anyone have any ideas?" That post came after Bitcoin's price dropped from $56,245 down to $34,665, a 40% drop. In April, Bitcoin reached an all-time high when it almost hit $65,000.

Even though Brady has seen some disappointing times during his Bitcoin ownership, he still remains optimistic. "I don't think it's going anywhere. I'm still learning so much. It's definitely something I'm going to be in for a long time," Brady said in one interview.

Lionel Messi may not need too much help with the cryptocurrency aspect of his deal, but when it comes to social media shenanigans, Tom Brady is his man. The Tampa Bay superstar has hogged the limelight ever since making the move from the franchise he brought the most glory to, the New England Patriots. Sound familiar?

