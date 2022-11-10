Tom Brady reveals he’s in pursuit of ‘better peace of mind’ after finalizing divorce from Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen recently got divorced and the long-time couple are ready to start new chapters in their lives. Brady's decision to return to playing football may have been a factor in their divorce, but the quarterback is still 'all in' for the NFL season.

Following their divorce, Brady recently spoke about how his nine-year-old daughter Vivian has noticed his negative facial expressions while playing football.

Tom Brady hasn't looked happy on the field this season and his relationship with Gisele Bundchen may have been part of this. Speaking on the Let's Go! podcast, here's what Brady said about his daughter:

"My daughter always says, ‘Daddy, you did not have a happy face out there.’ And I’m trying! I wish I would have more awareness of what the scowl looks like, but I’m doing my best to try to get to a better place and better peace of mind.”

Now that their divorce is finalized, the quarterback could find peace both on and off the field. The season hasn't gone well for Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers so far, and they will want to turn around their fate in the coming weeks. Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen will continue to take good care of their kids going forward and hopefully everyone will find happiness.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will look to make a push toward the playoffs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers secured a big win over the Los Angeles Rams as they improved their record to 4-5. They are currently at the top of the AFC South and are expected to win their division once again. Tying with them for first, however, are the Atlanta Falcons. The South is far from won and there is a lot of work ahead for Tampa Bay.

Brady and the Buccaneers need a sequence of good results as they quickly approach the playoffs. Come playoff time, everyone knows that a team led by Tom Brady will be tough to beat. This is why we could see another deep run in the postseason for the Buccaneers.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be facing the Seattle Seahawks in Munich for their Week 10 fixture and a win there would raise their confidence a lot. The Seahawks have been playing exceptionally well this season, but once Brady gets into the groove, he will be hard to stop.

Brady and the Buccaneers are three-point favorites against the Seahawks and it should be a fantastic matchup in Week 10.

