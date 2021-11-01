Tom Brady passes Drew Brees for another NFL passing record

The fact that Tom Brady continues to play in the NFL at the age of 44 means he is going to continue setting records on a regular basis.

The seven-time champion is a living legend and the only other quarterback in NFL history who has challenged his records is Drew Brees. Yet Brees is now retired and Brady has lost his competition.

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were in New Orleans on Sunday and Brady played at his usual pace. He finished with four touchdowns and ended up setting a new NFL record: most career games with 3+ Pass TDs (98).

Some fans may not have even been aware of it, but that is just the magic of watching Brady; he simply pulls out records out of nowhere.

It is going to be tough for any other quarterback to set the records that Brady has. The fact that the quarterback has nearly 100 games with three or more touchdown passes is a truly mind-blowing number. Even in defeat, he can make history and not even take time to enjoy the moment.

Brady and Brees: the records

Ultimately, the Buccaneers lost the game because of a late Brady pick-six. But they remain the favorites to come out of the NFC South despite the loss. Moreover, Brady is still poised to keep setting records and chase another title this February.

Brady's key record over Brees is the all-time passing touchdown record. Brady entered the day at 602 compared to Brees' mark of 571. Brady will only keep increasing that mark and did so on Sunday.

Then there is the all-time passing yards list. Brady and Brees are the only two players with over 80,000. Now the former is seeking to become the first to get to 90,000, and eventually, maybe 100,000?

Brady may not care too much about this new record after the way his team lost on Sunday. Brady is the king of comebacks, yet tossed the ball to the Saints defense with the game on the line. And this is not a Saints team with Brees leading the way anymore.

