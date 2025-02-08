Tom Brady's Patriots teammate makes feelings clear about Patrick Mahomes' entry into GOAT debate

Tom Brady's former teammate Danny Amendola shared his opinion on the ongoing NFL GOAT debate as the Super Bowl is around the corner. The Kansas City Chiefs are in contention to win their third consecutive Super Bowl this Sunday in New Orleans.

If the Chiefs win the prestigious championship, they will be the first NFL team to do a three-peat. Patrick Mahomes will be the first quarterback to achieve the rare and historic feat of winning back-to-back Super Bowls. Moreover, he would also be the first quarterback to win four Super Bowl championships before age 30.

NFL fans have been comparing Patrick Mahomes with legendary NFL star player Tom Brady, calling the Chiefs QB the next GOAT. Ahead of Super Bowl 59, Brady's former teammate Amendola cleared his stance on the GOAT debate. He lauded praise on Mahomes, saying (via Fox News):

"He's a great quarterback, man. Time will tell. He's still young, gonna play for maybe another 10 years at a high level. It's wild, and it's scary to know he's been to so many Super Bowls," Amendola said.

"And he's taken his team to a championship level every year. It's up to him. It's great to be a fan, to watch, to support. I'm a friend of his. We went to the same university. So, I'll always support Patrick. It's great to see him be so successful," he added.

Notably, Patrick Mahomes is playing in the Super Bowl for the third straight time. He has so far played in four Super Bowl championships, winning three of them.

Tom Brady comments on the GOAT debate

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (left) and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (right) are part of the ongoing NFL GOAT debate. (Credits: IMAGN)

Ahead of Super Bowl 59, during a press conference on Wednesday, Brady was asked about Patrick Mahomes and the ongoing GOAT debate.

"The comparisons are fun naturally for the media because it serves different kinds of perspective and context that people can write about and talk about. But in terms of being a competitor, I never viewed it that way,” Brady said via USA Today.

Brady also praised Mahomes for his incredible performances so far. He said (via USA Today):

"I love Patrick as a player, as a person," TB12 added. "Since he came onto the scene, I couldn’t think any more highly of a player in that position, knowing all that he’s going through, gone through and will continue to go through to try to accomplish things at the highest level.”

Notably, Tom Brady has played in the Super Bowl ten times in his career since making his debut in 2001 with a victory against the St. Louis Rams. He won the prestigious championship seven times in his career.

