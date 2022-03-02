Tom Brady had the perfect response to TD ball he threw to Rob Gronkowski auctioning for $69K

With seven Super Bowl rings on his hands, Tom Brady has the most accomplished resume any athlete has arguably ever had. Longtime teammate and one of his best friends, Rob Gronkowski, has also built a resume for himself as an NFL legend.

In Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles, Brady and Gronkowski's connection was electric. The two combined for two touchdown receptions on nine completions for 116 yards.

On Monday, a football for one of the two touchdowns they scored was put to auction at Heritage Auctions. One lucky fan won the bid, which came out to $69,000. Given the nature the number 69 can have, Tom Brady congratulated the fan with a one-worded tweet that took notice of the number.

Although the New England Patriots lost that Super Bowl against the Eagles, the game was highly competitive with a 41-33 score. It's fitting for Brady and Gronkowski's senses of humor that the auction for one of their touchdowns just so happened to be the figure it was.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have been best friends

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brady and Gronkowski's friendship began when the latter was drafted to the Patriots in 2010. The two were regularly seen side-by-side in the locker rooms and on the sidelines. The two hang out off the field as well.

Gronkowski told a funny story in an ESPN interview that summarized their friendship perfectly.

"I actually took his Bumpboxx [Bluetooth boombox] away from him and gave it to one of the cafeteria workers," Gronk recalled in a 2020 ESPN interview. "I was like, 'Tom, you don't need the Bumpboxx.' And he agreed. I was like, 'You're a good guy.' And then he gave me sunglasses."

The two have a similar sense of comedy, as shown by Gronkowski's reaction to the football selling for $69,000.

There's been a lot of debate this offseason regarding the futures of Brady and Gronkowski. Brady retired on February 1 but stirred up controversy less than a week later by saying "never say never" on his podcast.

Gronkowski, on the other hand, hasn't retired yet. He has only ever played with Tom Brady as his quarterback. It's not yet known if he will want to return to the NFL with little to prove under a different quarterback.

Regardless of how the next few months unfold, their friendship is something Brady and Gronkowski will always have with one another.

