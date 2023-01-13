Tom Brady has personal vendetta against the Cowboys, claims Skip Bayless: "Deep down he loves to stick it to America's Team"

As Tom Brady and much of the NFL fanbase know, Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are a divisive team. They have supporters that would run through a wall for them and rivals who would run through a wall to stop them. According to one NFL analyst, the quarterback sides with the first group.

Speaking on Undisputed, NFL analyst Skip Bayless claimed that the quarterback has a personal motivation to stick it to the Cowboys and their owner. Here's how he put it:

"I believe that deep down he loves to stick it to America's team, which is actually Hollywood's team and he doesn't like Hollywood. He loves to stick it to Jerry Jones. I remember when I banged on the table when Dak and Jerry were at this contractual impasse."

Will Dak Prescott succumb to the most accomplished quarterback in NFL history?

Bayless also threw in an explanation as to why the Cowboys were not and will continue to not ever have an interest in getting the most accomplished quarterback in the history of the game:

"I said, 'Brady's free. Just go take a run at Brady.' And [Shannon Sharpe] said to me, 'there is no way [he] wants to play for Jerry Jones. He doesn't want to be part of the circus.' And the inverse of that is Jerry doesn't want to have to cede control and all the credit to Brady if they win a Super Bowl," said Bayless.

2022 season comes full circle for both Tom Brady and Dak Prescott in Wild Card matchup

On Monday, either the Dallas Cowboys or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will see their season come to a close. It will be a season that has come full circle for the losing team as both squads faced off in Week 1 of 2022. In the first battle, Brady coasted to victory after Dak Prescott injured his thumb.

“For Brady to say this now is only adding pressure on them because he’s saying the glass is half full.” — Tom Brady says that the Bucs are ‘as healthy as we’ve been all year’ vs. Cowboys:“For Brady to say this now is only adding pressure on them because he’s saying the glass is half full.” — @RealSkipBayless Tom Brady says that the Bucs are ‘as healthy as we’ve been all year’ vs. Cowboys: “For Brady to say this now is only adding pressure on them because he’s saying the glass is half full.” — @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/Wy5QSA6hvT

With the starting quarterback fully healthy for the second contest, will the final result be different? Since December, both quarterbacks have seen an uptick in turnovers. No. 12 threw seven interceptions over the course of his final six games. Meanwhile, the Cowboys quarterback has thrown at least one interception in all but two games this season.

Todd Archer @toddarcher Tom Brady is 7-0 vs. the Cowboys. Does it matter? “No, not at all,” DeMarcus Lawrence said. Said Jayron Kearse, “It’s 2023. He ain’t beat us this year. That’s all we’re worried about.” Tom Brady is 7-0 vs. the Cowboys. Does it matter? “No, not at all,” DeMarcus Lawrence said. Said Jayron Kearse, “It’s 2023. He ain’t beat us this year. That’s all we’re worried about.”

No matter how the quarterbacks play, every fan expects one team to go home for the final time in 2022 and for No. 12, it could be the last time ever.

