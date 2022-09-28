Tom Brady's TB12 Method looking to revolutionize health education in Florida schools

In the history of the NFL, only 10 players have logged any amount of passing yards in their 40s.

Of these players, former Jaguars' quarterback Mark Brunell ranks 10-of-10 in passing yards at the age of 40+ with 27. Journeyman Vinny Testaverde is second-most, with an impressive 3,239 yards through the air at the qualifying age.

Totalling 3,239 passing yards at the age of 40 and over is quite the achievement, but it still doesn't sit Testaverde at the top of the list. Instead, the person in first is Tom Brady, with an absolutely unreal 19,034 yards - a number 5.87x greater than that of Testaverde.

How does Tom Brady do it? It's simple; he keeps his youthfulness from a little thing called the 'TB12 Method'.

The TB12 Method has led Brady to a 23-year career, and counting. The Tampa Bay quarterback is planning to bring his fitness routine to Florida schools with hopes of revolutionizing health education.

Tom Brady and his TB12 team is looking to bring the 'TB12 Method' into school curriculums

Green Bay Packers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

So, what exactly is this 'TB12 Method'? To give the general idea, it's a program both Tom Brady and his personal body coach, Alex Guerrero, developed to keep Tom in tip-top physical shape no matter his age. This is a method Brady has been using to go toe-to-toe with Father Time for years now.

The method focuses on five key elements: pliability, nutrition, hydration, movement, and mental fitness.

You don't have to think for too long to figure out how this can benefit both school faculty and students. This method has helped Tom play professional football at an elite level for 23 years; had Brady begun the TB12 method when he was in school, he might've been good to go well into his 60s.

The TB12 foundation is even willing to pay for all the materials and equipment needed. The only thing a participating school will need to do is fit the method into their curriculum.

Lee Igel of Forbes broke down a few features of the method, stating the foundation is planning to provide "Video explainers on pliability and foam rollers for muscle stretching, stations for performing planks and hydrating with water, sheets of paper containing student self-assessments and results measurements".

The future of health education in Florida schools is certainly exciting, but it will have to wait. TB12 executive board director Lisa Borges told Forbes these things are 'on the horizon', but are still 'some years away'.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far