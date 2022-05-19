"Maybe all I needed was a vacation" - Tom Brady pokes fun at his retirement decision in hilarious new ad

Tom Brady is the most successful quarterback in NFL history with seven Super Bowl titles and five Super Bowl MVPs. He dominated the NFL for 22 years after being drafted by the New England Patriots with the 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. For all his success, the 44-year-old isn't afraid of poking fun at himself, as shown in a recent commercial.

In an advert for Hertz, an American car rental company based in Florida, Brady is directing the scene and cracks a joke about his short retirement. For context, on March 13, he announced his retirement from the NFL, which lasted just 40 days before unretiring, declaring he would be back in 2022 as quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He posted the commercial on his personal Twitter account with a caption that reads:

"People are always asking what brought me out of retirement. I just had an epiphany on the @Hertz set. Maybe all I needed was a vacation..."

In the advert, Brady referenced actor Leonardo Di Caprio's character in The Wolf of Wall Street, repeating the iconic "I'm not leaving."

Brady will be returning in September under center for the Buccaneers in his 23rd season in the NFL.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be hoping to put together a run at the Super Bowl in 2022

If Brady and the Buccaneers can find the magic from 2020 that helped them win Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs, it will be the quarterback's eighth Super Bowl title, cementing his place as the greatest signal-caller of all time.

The Buccaneers' first game of the 2022 NFL season will be a visit to AT&T Stadium on Sunday Night Football. They will take on Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys in what should be a great game between two franchises looking to go far in the post-season.

It was also revealed that the Buccaneers would take part in the NFL's International Series. In Week 10, they will set out on a trip to Munich for a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. This will be the first-ever regular-season game to be played in Germany. Brady could also make history in this game if he wins, becoming the first NFL player to have won in four different countries, with the United States, England and Mexico already ticked off the list.

Can the Buccaneers reach their second Super Bowl in three years in February 2023? We will soon find out when the season kicks off on September 8.

