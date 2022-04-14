"Been trying to reach you for your car's extended warranty" - Tom Brady pranks teammate who claimed not to have his number

Tristan Wirfs has finally gotten the number of his quarterback, who is perhaps the greatest ever to play the position — Tom Brady. A relationship that started in the depths of Instagram's direct messages has blossomed into a texting friendship between a signal-caller and his six-foot-five, 320 lb right tackle.

Wirfs joked with reporters on Tuesday that the relationship between him and Brady had not gotten to having each other's phone numbers. Previously, as NBC ProFootballTalk's Charean Williams shared, Tom Brady reached out to the Iowa native following Tampa Bay's selection of the Hawkeye back in 2020 and didn't get a response until nine hours later.

While Wirfs was once worried about being on the level of being texting buddies with Tom Brady, that has changed in the past couple of days. The Buccaneers quarterback saw the comment and sent the following dad joke along with his number and laugh emoji in his digital introduction to Wirfs:

“Tristan, we’ve been trying to reach you regarding your cars extended warranty. Just kidding your car is fine… it’s your favorite Qb.”

Tom Brady has always excelled in Tampa in part because of Tristan Wirfs

If anything, Tristan Wirfs should understand that his credit will always be good with Tom Brady. The 23-year-old brickhouse, who was selected with the No. 13 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft after a First Team All-American 2019 season at Iowa, has been prolonging the career of the 44-year-old Brady the past two seasons in Tampa.

Wirfs gave up a single sack during the Buccaneers' 2020 Super Bowl season. It was to Khalil Mack, of all people, too. His absence against the Los Angeles Rams this past offseason--that followed an injury against the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFC Wild Card Round--contributed to the Buccaneers' elimination.

Wirfs has two more years on his rookie deal before he is set to receive a sizable contract extension. After his first-Team All-Pro honors following the 2021 NFL season, at this rate, the Buccaneers should be prepared to back up the Brinks truck for the OL.

Tristan Wirfs may not be blocking for Tom Brady for long

Tom Brady was set to leave the Buccaneers this past offseason unless things changed. Bruce Arians' dismissal seemed like a concession the franchise had to make to retain him.

The Boston Globe's Ben Volin reported that Brady planned to retire and join the Miami Dolphins front office, but the Brian Flores lawsuit foiled that plan. Owner Stephen Ross would have handpicked Tom Brady and Sean Peyton for a front-office role and the head coaching job, respectively, circumventing the Rooney Rule.

Tom Brady could still join the Dolphins in 2023 if the Buccaneers don't improve upon their disappointing NFC Divisional Round elimination against the Los Angeles Rams this past January.

The 2022 season will determine plenty about the quarterback situation for two of Florida's NFL franchises.

