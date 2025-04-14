Tom Brady presents Caleb Williams with surprising challenge ahead of 2025 NFL season

Retired 7x Super Bowl champion Tom Brady gave Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams an interesting challenge. The 2022 Heisman-winner quarterback was drafted with the No.1 overall pick by the Bears last year. Williams was named as a starter during his debut campaign. Unfortunately, he could only help them to a 5-12 campaign while finishing dead last in the NFC North.

On Friday, Caleb Williams received a FaceTime from Tom Brady himself. The NFL GOAT. Brady showed off a rare Topps autographed Williams card he pulled from the store.

"Listen, I just pulled one of your cards...autographed," Brady said while showing off the card.

"That's one of the best cards to have of me," Williams responded.

"That's a pretty good one right?" Brady questioned to which Willaims said yes.

Tom Brady then indirectly challenged Caleb Williams to perform better this upcoming season. He asked the quarterback whether the value of the card would increase or decrease after the Bears' 2025 campaign.

"Is it gonna be worth more or less after this coming season? That's what I want to know."

Williams exuded confidence in his response and his abilities as a signal-caller on the field.

"A lot f*****ng more!!" William said.

"Alright good. That's what I wanna hear," Brady said.

During his rookie campaign, Caleb Williams recorded 3,541 yards and 20 TDs passing. However, he was also sacked the most (68 times), raising concerns about his potential to become a star in the NFL.

NFL insider believes Caleb Williams will have a tough time under new Bears HC Ben Johnson

The Bears parted ways with ex-head coach Matt Eberflus after three seasons. They brought in Ben Johnson from the Detroit Lions as his replacement. Johnson served as the offensive coordinator of the Lions, and this will be his first head coaching stint in the league.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport believes that Caleb Williams is going to have a tough time under the tutelage of Ben Johnson. On last Wednesday's episode of 'Good Morning America', Rapoport talked about Johnson's personality and traits.

"Ben Johnson has been incredibly successful in Detroit. Is he the most pleasant person to be around during the season? I don't think he is. It's going to be hard. And I don't even know if right now Caleb Williams understands, but like, a Monday night in November is going to suck."

"And if you want to be great, it has to suck. And so yeah, like, it's all smiles. Now he's out there. He's looking cool. It's a lot of positivity to get where they need to go. He has to embrace being absolutely and utterly miserable."

The last time the Bears won a Lombardi Trophy was decades ago in Super Bowl XX. It will be interesting to see if Williams can end this championship drought for the franchise in the near future.

