With his name fully immortalized in the Patriots Hall of Fame, Tom Brady will now look towards the second part of his NFL career - in the broadcasting booth.

Following in the footsteps of the likes of Troy Aikman and Greg Olsen, Tom Brady will be calling NFL games for FOX this season onwards. Last year, the seven-time Super Bowl champion signed a ten-year, $375 million deal with the network to step into the broadcasting booth, deposing Greg Olsen.

On The Insiders podcast this week, Brady provided some insight into how he might approach his new job in retirement.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brady said:

Trending

Boost your Fantasy Football game: Use our Draft tool for better picks,make smart lineup choices with Start/Sit tool & trade better with Trade Analyzer

“Like Peyton [Manning], I have a very high expectation for how I think the game needs to be played, how it needs to be coached, how it needs to be officiated.

"I want to see the game grow. I want to see the game succeed. I want to see the game better than ever. How can I play a role in impacting that? I can give my opinion and if people want to listen, great. If they don’t, that’s okay. I only have the best intentions for what I’m about to undertake."

When asked by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero if he'd hold back in his criticism of NFL players, Brady replied:

“Next year you might say ‘Tom, tone it down man, you’re being a jerk out there, let these guys grow and develop.”

Expand Tweet

Tom Brady's FOX broadcasting job likely holding back Raiders ownership quest

Brady has been itching to get on board the Las Vegas Raiders as a part-owner of the franchise. However, the deal for the Patriots legend to align forces with Mark Davis in the NFL has been put on hold.

At the last NFL owners' meeting in Tennessee, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell highlighted that Brady's involvement with FOX could give the league some pause. Being a broadcaster, Brady would have special access to multiple teams' practice facilities which could prove to be problematic as a part-owner of an NFL franchise.

This, however, is not Brady's first tryst with a major sports franchise's ownership. He is also a part-owner of the WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces, who are also owned by Mark Davis.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.