Tom Brady provides perspective on Travis Kelce’s viral outburst against Andy Reid at Super Bowl 58

Travis Kelce’s heated confrontation with head coach Andy Reid caught everyone’s attention during Super Bowl 58. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was frustrated with the team’s offensive performance and vented his anger at Reid on the sideline. The Chiefs were trailing in the game and emotions were running high.

Tom Brady later shared his opinion on Kelce’s viral outburst.

Some fans thought Kelce was in his right to show his frustration, while others thought the tight end crossed the line. For Brady, who spoke on his Let's Go! Podcast, he thinks Reid handled it well, while Kelce was showing how much he cares about winning it all:

“I actually think Coach Reid handled it just awesome like he always does cause he just said you know, 'I was a little off balance and Travis is such a competitor’ and I just love that because it speaks to his leadership ability.

Because some coaches would get so sensitive and all ‘you embarrassed me and you did that.’ And man, you're a competitor, you're an athlete. And you get out there and you've had the credibility that Travis has and you've had that All-Pro experience and you've won Super Bowls."

Kelce and the Chiefs offense ended up finding success in the second half and overtime to win their second straight Super Bowl.

Travis Kelce opens up on outburst against Andy Reid

Travis Kelce at Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

What was said by Travis Kelce is uncertain, but after the game, the tight end gave little insight as to what he told Andy Reid during the viral outburst:

“Man, I was fired up — I was fired up that we weren’t hitting on all cylinders,” Kelce said on SportsCenter after the game. "I had to give ‘Big Red’ a love tap and let him know that we were all here fighting for him no matter what. I just had to tell him I loved him real quick," Kelce said on SportsCenter.

Kelce added:

“I put so much trust in him and how he goes about being a head coach, as a leader — he’s one of the best leaders in the game. I can’t thank him enough for giving me opportunities year in, year out. This third one, this second one back-to-back, this one’s for him, no doubt.”

Travis Kelce finished the game with nine receptions for 93 yards but didn't find the endzone. However, he made some big catches in the second half to keep drives going and help Kansas City win Super Bowl 58.