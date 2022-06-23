Tom Brady had a hilarious reaction to Patriots' red throwback jerseys

Tom Brady may have broken up with the New England Patriots, but that doesn't mean he hasn't kept an eye on his old team. In response to FOX Sports NFL's latest post regarding the Patriots, the quarterback expressed a hilariously overt sense of jealousy.

On Wednesday, New England announced they were bringing back the classic, old-school throwback uniforms for a few select games in 2022. In response, Brady posted a classic meme of Jim Carrey spitting out his drink while yelling "come on!"

The FOX Twitter post featured Matthew Judon serving as the model for the uniforms, posing in several shots and giving a preview of what is coming to the future games.

Of course, Brady is in line to join FOX full-time starting at the conclusion of his NFL career. Once his NFL career ends, the quarterback will be embarking on a ten-year deal with the network to commentate games.

Tom Brady's career with the New England Patriots

No. 12 at New England v Houston

The former Patriots quarterback donned the uniforms at various points in his 20-year career with the team. He was originally drafted in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. Between 2000 and 2019, he won an incredible six Super Bowls with the franchise.

The first three wins came in 2001, 2003, and 2004. He also made it to the Super Bowl in 2007 and 2011, but was ultimately felled by Eli Manning and the New York Giants on both occasions. In 2014, Brady won his first Super Bowl in ten years over the Seattle Seahawks due to an infamous goal-line interception thrown by Russell Wilson.

In 2016, he led arguably the most infamous comeback in NFL history. Down 28-3 at one point, the quarterback led the team to force overtime and supplant an imploding Atlanta Falcons team.

In 2017, he made the Super Bowl again but ultimately lost to Nick Foles in a shootout. In 2018, te legendary quarterback won his final Super Bowl with the Patriots after defeating the Los Angeles Rams.

After the 2019 season, Brady said his goodbyes and headed to Florida. With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he won a Super Bowl in his first season and is fighting to win a second before his retirement.

Will he get another chance to walk out on top as the first starting quarterback to win multiple Super Bowls with two separate teams? Can he win an incredible eighth Super Bowl ring? These questions will have to wait for the 2022 season, which kicks off later this year.

