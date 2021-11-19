How did Tom Brady react to Bruce Arians calling Bucs 'Dumb football team'?

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in the midst of a two-game losing streak. Week 9 saw the Bucs lose to division rival New Orleans Saints followed by a Week 10 upset against the Washington Football Team.

In the Week 10 matchup against the WFT, Brady tossed two interceptions, although one of them bounced out of the hands of backup receiver Jaelon Darden. This was all magnified by the fact that the Bucs defense put together a pitiful performance.

After the game, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians held nothing back in his assessment of the team, calling them "a very dumb football team."

Quarterback Tom Brady seemed to have no issues with the assessment from his head coach.

Tom Brady's reaction to Bruce Arians calling the Bucs a "dumb football team"

Greg Auman @gregauman “The stupidity has to go away,” Bruce Arians says after today’s loss. Said Bucs are a “very dumb” team and that’s a reflection of coaching. “The stupidity has to go away,” Bruce Arians says after today’s loss. Said Bucs are a “very dumb” team and that’s a reflection of coaching.

Due to their habit (for this season at least) of committing turnovers as well as penalties at an alarming rate, Arians felt it appropriate to call his team dumb.

Here are Tom Brady's thoughts on the harsh criticism from his head coach, as told on his "Let's Go" podcast:

"Hopefully, we're all very receptive to it because that's what being a player is and that's what being a great teammate is."

When Brady was back in New England, it was commonplace to hear head coach Bill Belichick provide either harsh criticism of his players or simply not congratulating them when they excelled at their jobs. The criticism from head coach Bruce Arians is likely familiar territory for Brady, which may have made it easier to digest.

Will the Bucs get back on track in Week 11?

In Week 11, the Buccaneers face the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. While it may seem like a slam dunk win for the Buccaneers, the same could have been said for the Washington Football Team.

However, the errors caused in that game by the Buccaneers coupled with the positive play of WFT caused an upset victory.

One factor that could swing the game in the favor of the Buccaneers is the possible return of tight end Rob Gronkowski and receiver Antonio Brown. Despite having Mike Evans and Chris Godwin at their disposal, the Bucs have appeared to miss their two future Hall of Famers in Gronkowski and Brown.

The Giants hope to have the services of running back Saquon Barkley available as he has missed the past four games with a sprained ankle.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Henno van Deventer