"A lot of unfinished business on the field" - Tom Brady responds to news of him joining FOX as NFL analyst following retirement

Tom Brady has responded to the news of what his career will look like once he’s completely done playing in the NFL.

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback hangs up his cleats for good, he’ll be joining Fox Sports as an NFL analyst. In a statement, Fox Sports declared that the quarterback would not just call the network’s biggest games with lead announcer Kevin Burkhardt but would also serve the role of an ambassador for them.

FOX Sports: NFL tweeted:

“Over the course of this long-term agreement, Tom will not only call our biggest NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt, but will also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives.”

In a tweet, the three-time NFL MVP shared his reaction to the news, writing:

"Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the [Buccaneers] #LFG"

Fox Corporation Executive Chair & CEO Lachlan Murdoch said that he’s delighted to have Brady join the team at Fox and wished him the best for this 2022 season:

“We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season.”

Brady, a 15-time Pro Bowl signal-caller, initially called it a career in February this year before declaring 40 days later that he’d return to Tampa Bay for his 23rd NFL season.

Brady joined the Buccaneers back in March 2020 after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

Unfinished business for Tom Brady

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last season, the two-time AP Offensive Player of the Year led the NFL in passing yards with 5,316 yards and passing touchdowns with 43, finishing second in the NFL MVP voting behind quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers.

Brady and the Buccaneers entered the playoffs in 2021 as the defending Super Bowl champions, looking to repeat as champions.

After defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round, Tampa Bay faced the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional round. The Buccaneers, however, came up short in their quest for a repeat as the Super Bowl champions lost 30-27 to the Rams.

The 44-year-old quarterback will seek his unprecedented eighth Super Bowl and his 11th appearance in the big game. We’ll see if he and Tampa Bay can finish the business in the 2022 season.

