NFL: Tom Brady’s first conversation with new quarterback Kyle Trask revealed

Tom Brady is already at work making sure new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask feels like part of the team. During an interview with the NFL Network, Trask revealed Brady called him a few days after the draft to set up a throwing session when he arrives in Tampa.

“Yeah, he [Brady] actually did, he reached out to me a couple of days after the draft and was checking in on when I am going to get into town, so we could get together and do some throwing and things like that,” Trask explained. “It meant a lot to me. Not only Tom, but a couple of other guys have reached out. So, you can definitely tell that they have a great culture and a great group of people in this building, and I can’t wait to get started.”

The Buccaneers shook the draft by selecting Trask in the second round with the no. 64 pick. However, there is no quarterback controversy brewing in Tampa Bay as the Bucs plan to sit Trask behind Brady for as long as TB12 wants to play.

New #Bucs QB & 2nd Rd Pick Kyle Trask in an interview w/ the @nflnetwork yesterday says Tom Brady has already reached out to him about getting together to throw... good to see the two getting acquainted 😁



It appears TB12 is on board w/ helping out!#FireTheCannons @953WDAE pic.twitter.com/B1XgMIvkJf — 𝗭𝗮𝗰 𝗕𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗻𝗲𝗿 (@ZacOnTheMic) May 7, 2021

Tom Brady has no problem with the Bucs drafting Trask

The Buccaneers selecting Trask in the second round was no surprise to Tom Brady as the team had kept him in the loop. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians had informed Tom Brady that they could sign a quarterback if they found the right fit.

“Oh Yeah, Tom and I talk all the time,” Arians told NFL Network. “He’s texting me back and forth, ‘Who do you think the next pick is going to be?’ He’s all in, man. Anything that makes our football team better for now and the future. Tom just wants to win. We talked about this, oh, a month or so ago, that this could possibly happen if the right guy fell.”

Kyle Trask was asked what he wanted to learn from playing behind Tom Brady, but the rookie quarterback noted he is focused on helping his team win games. If all goes according to plan, the Buccaneers could have their next starting quarterback on the roster whenever Tom Brady retires.