Tom Brady receives heartfelt message from wife Gisele on his 44th birthday

What do you get someone like Tom Brady, who has won everything there is to win, for his birthday?

Brady’s wife of the past 12 years, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen, decided to send her husband a love letter via Instagram for his 44th birthday.

She chose the famous lyrics from Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons' classic hit “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” along with a recent photo of the couple together.

"You’re just too good to be true," Gisele wrote. “Can’t take my eyes off of you. You’d be like heaven to touch. I wanna hold you so much. At long last, love has arrived. And I thank God I’m alive. You’re just too good to be true. Can’t take my eyes off of you. Happy Birthday love of my life! Thank you for sharing your life with me! Te amo."

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback must’ve been stoked to receive the loving message from his wife and he issued a beautiful response. Brady showed his linguistic skills by writing in his wife's native Portuguese:

"Te Amo Tanto meu Amo Da minha Vida." which translated to English, reads, "I love you so much, love of my life!"

Tom Brady and Gisele have two children together, 11-year-old son Benjamin and 9-year-old daughter Vivian. The star QB has an older son John with actress Bridget Moynahan.

NFL GOAT Tom Brady gets his own tequila bottle

The seven-time Super Bowl winner received another special gift for his 44th birthday. Shadow Lion, Tom Brady’s production company, gave the QB his own custom tiny tequila bottles.

Tom Brady's custom tequila bottles - photo credit ESPN

The "litTle avoCado tequila" bottles poked fun at Brady’s infamous post Super Bowl LV boat parade hijinks earlier this year. Brady blamed his struggles to walk straight on the tequila brand.

The label replicates the classic photo of Brady being held up by teammate Ryan Griffin after the Bucs' booze-infused boat ride.

Brady’s special tequila bottles have been aged “43 years” and are “LV proof.” The label also says that the tequila is "electrolyte packed" and "hydrating," which should allow the health-conscious quarterback to partake in the spirit.

