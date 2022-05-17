"Man shrinks under the big lights" - Redditors troll Tom Brady's no-show in NFL's primetime games

Tom Brady has done it all in the NFL with seven Super Bowl titles, five Super Bowl MVPs, and three regular-season MVPs. However, there has been a discussion on social media regarding the 44-year-old's performances in NFL primetime games.

James Palmer @JamesPalmerTV Russell Wilson has the 4th-highest career passer rating (102.9) in primetime games in NFL history (min. 15 such games)



Wilson's 29-11 record (.720 win pct) in primetime games is the best among active QBs. Russell Wilson has the 4th-highest career passer rating (102.9) in primetime games in NFL history (min. 15 such games)Wilson's 29-11 record (.720 win pct) in primetime games is the best among active QBs. https://t.co/20SNXC5QDJ

A list posted on Reddit showed the top 10 quarterbacks with the best passer rating in primetime games with a minimum of 15 starts. Brady is nowhere to be seen. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is ranked 11th with a 95.4 quarterback rating.

This has led to Redditors trolling the future Hall of Fame quarterback, with one user saying Brady does not perform under the lights.

Another account joked that this was the reason Brady fell to 199th in the 2000 NFL Draft.

One user joked that Brady would need to perform better to overtake Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who gets bashed for his performances in big games.

Another user joked about Brady's record in primetime games and that it would overshadow all of his other accomplishments in his career.

A New Orleans Saints fan pointed out that if you remove Brady's matchups against the Saints, he could easily be in the top 10. The Saints are one of two franchises that he has a losing record against, with the other being the Seattle Seahawks.

Some users joked about the appearance of other quarterbacks on the list, like Aaron Rodgers. One Chicago Bears fan stated that Rodgers' numbers are inflated due to primetime matches against the Bears.

One NFL fan pointed out that recent rule changes have caused an inflation in passing stats, including passer rating, over the past 20 years.

With everything he has accomplished in his career, being 11th on a passer rating probably isn't giving arguably the greatest quarterback of all time any sleepless nights.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hoping to win second Super Bowl title together in 2022

If they can repeat their 2020 success, Brady and the Buccaneers will be victorious in Glendale, Arizona, come February 2023.

An eighth title would only emphasize how dominant Brady has been over his career and would probably cement his position as the best to ever play in the NFL.

The Buccaneers will have five primetime games in the 2022 season, so Brady may be higher on the passer rating list after this year.

Edited by Piyush Bisht