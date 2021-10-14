Tom Brady recounts hilarious incident involving his son Jack and Snoop Dogg after SB LIII win

Tom Brady has thrown for over 80,000 yards, tossed 596 touchdowns, and has seven Super Bowl championships, among other countless records, achievements, and accolades. With all that he has experienced in his 22 years in the league, you can be certain that Brady has millions of interesting stories.

You can also be rest assured that some of those stories are safe for work and others not so much.

Recently, Tom Brady was a guest on the “Let’s Go” podcast hosted by longtime sportscaster Jim Gray. Snoop Dogg was also on the show as well.

As the two spoke about their affinity for each other, Brady decided to tell a funny story about his son Jack and being with Snoop Dogg after Super Bowl LIII.

Tom Brady reveals hilarious incident with his son Jack and Snoop Dogg after SB LIII win

During one of the segments on the “Let’s Go” podcast, Snoop Dogg and Tom Brady are talking and reminiscing about enjoying each other’s company after some of the Patriots’ Super Bowl wins. In the conversation, it became apparent that Robert Kraft, owner of the Patriots, would ask his players who they would like to have perform at post-Super Bowl parties.

According to Brady, many of the players would typically suggest Snoop Dogg.

After Snoop Dogg finished thanking Brady for allowing him to be a part of their Super Bowl championship celebrations, Brady began to tell a story that occurred with himself and his son Jack after Super Bowl LIII in which Snoop was a part of the after-game festivities.

Here's what Brady had to say about the hilarious incident:

“It was midnight. It was in our hotel. So, we had this special spot on the stage. Snoop had a pole up and there was some girls, they were clothed. But, at the same time, there was a pole and my son...he had his eyes open and he was listening to music. And I said ‘Jack, cover your eyes.’”

However, Jack reassured his dad by stating, “Dad, I’m good. I’m good.”

Brady is enjoying his time as a Buccaneer

As Brady told the story, Snoop Dogg was shaking his head in disbelief as he laughed and referred to Jack as his “nephew” (which is a term of endearment from someone older speaking of someone younger that they respect and treat as family).

The story once again reiterates how comfortable Tom Brady has been since

arriving as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. From this interview to discussing his currently injured right thumb, Brady is proving once again that the atmosphere in Florida suits him just fine.

